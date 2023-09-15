After a successful nonconference campaign, Tennessee soccer moves into the SEC schedule with a home meeting against No. 11 Arkansas.
The Lady Vols (5-1-1) look to carry momentum from their strong start, while the Razorbacks (3-2-1) will try to bounce back from two straight defeats.
The Tennessee defense has allowed just nine shots in its last three games while only conceding three goals. Key additions, such as Oklahoma transfer Sheridan Michel and freshman Linette Hofmann have joined veterans within the Tennessee roster to create a strong back line.
For the Lady Vols, defending starts from the front and requires effort from everyone on the field.
“That speaks to our team’s intent to be relentless in our defending,” Lady Vols head coach Joe Kirt said. “It starts with our front five and takes all 11 of us to be good in that phase of the game.”
Although the challenges will get stronger in conference play, the Lady Vols will have more time to gel and work together. Because connection between teammates is so valuable in Kirt’s system, more time in training and match situations is especially valuable.
“We have some talented forwards and front lines in our league that we have to manage,” Kirt said. “If we can keep teams to under 10 shots a game, that’s a good number.”
For Tennessee to be successful in SEC games, its goalkeepers will have to continue to play well. Ally Zazzara and Abby Reisz have split time throughout all seven nonconference games and have combined to allow seven goals in seven games.
Even though neither goalkeeper faced a shot on target in Sunday’s win over Florida Atlantic, the two goalkeepers are still improving.
“They have continued to grow in their support in possession and their decision-making there,” Kirt said. “That’s a big part of helping our build.”
At the other end of the pitch, Jaida Thomas is expected to be out with injury again against Arkansas. In her absence, Kameron Simmonds has moved to a more central role, where she has thrived as well.
“Kameron has been holding the ball up in possession and done a really great job bringing others into the game,” Kirt said. “She’s a threat in behind running at teams as well.”
With Thomas still out for the foreseeable future, the Lady Vols will have to improve in their overall finishing. The team did improve in this area, putting 10 of its 12 shots on goal against Florida Atlantic on Sunday. On the season, less than half of Tennessee’s shots have been on goal.
Tennessee’s chance creation has been strong, as the Lady Vols averaged over 19 shots per game in the nonconference schedule. As their accuracy improves, the created opportunities become more important.
“Throughout the nonconference portion, we have left some goals out there but not for a situation we didn’t create,” Kirt said.
Arkansas has troubled opposing defenses so far this season, averaging three goals per game. Morgan White leads the team with four goals, but eleven different players have scored for the team, proving that everyone presents a threat.
Stylistically, the Razorbacks will play aggressively, trying to create chances in good areas.
“They want to get the ball in the box, and they will do that every opportunity,” Kirt said. “They’re physical and determined and want to make it difficult.”
In order to succeed, the Lady Vols will need to be strong in front of goal while also being able to punish the aggression of Arkansas.
