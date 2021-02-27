On Sunday Tennessee will square off with Big East champion Xavier in a matchup at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET with rain in the forecast.
The Volunteers look to build off of their first two dominant performances that yielded 7-0 and 6-0 against Appalachian State and Gardner-Webb, respectively. Tennessee continues to get loads of offense from the attacking tandem of Jaida Thomas, Abbey Burdette and Mackenzie George.
Thomas has netted five goals through the first two games of the spring season, two of which came off of an assist from George and one from Burdette.
With the help of Thomas and George, Burdette has dazzled at the top of the pitch for the Volunteers after spending the earlier stint of her career on the defensive line for the team.
Head coach Brian Pensky made the move to spark the offense and it immediately paid dividends as Burdette scored just minutes into the first game.
The Xavier Musketeers come into Knoxville with a 1-1 spring record after a 1-0 win against Bellarmine on Feb. 23. The Musketeers have had a slight bit of trouble getting on the pitch causing their Feb. 17 game against Western Kentucky to be canceled.
On offense, the Musketeers are led by junior midfielder Molly McLaughlin and freshman Mackenzie Turner who netted their game winning goal against Bellarmine. McLaughlin led Xavier in shots and shots on goal in the previous matchup and is an intrical part of Xavier’s offensive success.