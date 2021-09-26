For the second match in a row, the Lady Vols got an overtime win, this time on the road against Missouri.
Missouri struck early, scoring in the eighth minute. Tennessee answered back shortly after, evening the game in the 16th minute on a goal from Jaida Thomas.
From there, neither team would score in regulation and the game went into overtime. After the first overtime period, neither team had scored, and the game went into a second overtime.
Tennessee took the game after a goal from Hannah Zaluski in the 105th minute.
The game was full of penalties for both teams. The two teams recorded five yellow cards total with Tennessee picking up three. The Lady Vols also picked up 11 offsides penalties.
Despite thier mishaps, the Lady Vols dominated Missouri, outshooting the Tigers 17-6.
Tennessee will remain on the road for its next game against Texas A&M. The Lady Vols and Aggies will kickoff at 8 p.m. EST Friday in College Station, Texas.