Tennessee soccer suffered its first loss of the 2023 season, losing to Southern Methodist 2-1 in Dallas.
The Lady Vols (3-1-0) once again relied on a tandem in goal, but both Ally Zazzara and Abby Reisz allowed goals in their respective 45 minutes of play. Tennessee created 15 shots in the game, but the created chances were not enough to beat the Mustangs (1-1-0).
The game started relatively even, with both teams creating some high-quality chances in the first 20 minutes. The Mustangs were the first to find a goal, as Nyah Rose found her way past the Lady Vol back line and finished into the bottom left corner to take the lead in the 22nd minute.
The Lady Vols pushed for an equalizer, recording six shots in the next 20 minutes. In the 42nd minute, Sizzy Lawton put her shot from just inside the 18-yard box past SMU goalkeeper Samantha Estrada to level the scoreline at one.
Tennessee created some dangerous chances in the second half, with a would-be goal by Jaida Thomas being called back for a narrow offside call just two minutes into the second half.
It was the Mustangs who would get the winning goal, as Eliana Salama fired a shot from distance at the goal in the 84th minute. Second-half goalkeeper Reisz’s sight of the ball was blocked due to bodies in the area and could not make the save.
Thomas made her 2023 debut in her home city, but did not record a shot in her 43 minutes of play. Her and freshman Kate Runyon split time as the main center forward throughout the game.
The Lady Vols look to rebound at home on Thursday when they face Indiana.
