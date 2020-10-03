The Lady Vols lost 1-0 in a hard fought battle to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Jack Turner soccer stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Tennessee faced its second top ten team in a row as it fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss, and eighth ranked Georgia remained undefeated as it improved to 2-0-1.
The lone goal of the game came in the 30th minute when junior midfielder Abby Boyan took advantage of a Lady Vols mistake and beat Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig to bury the shot in the left side of the net.
The chance came from some sloppy play by the Lady Vols when they were passing the ball across the back line.
A bouncing pass was played to senior center back Wrenne French, who was under duress, then passed back to Romig who attempted to clear the ball. The clear was unsuccessful as the ball fell at Boyan’s feet who then took one touch to control before striking the ball on net.
The uncharacteristic mistake for Romig and the defense came on the heels of a stellar shutout of previously 10th ranked Vanderbilt.
The 1-2 Lady Vols next game will be against the Missouri Tigers on Friday Oct. 9 in Knoxville, 7 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium.