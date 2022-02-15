Tennessee soccer’s head coach, Brian Pensky announced the Lady Vols’ exhibition schedule for the 2022 spring season on Monday.
Tennessee will kick off its campaign March 5 against the Racing Louisville Football Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
The team is back on the road on Sunday, March 25 to take on Indiana in Bloomington.
The next two games, versus Chattanooga on April 3 and Clemson on April 9, are set to take place in Tennessee’s Regal Soccer Stadium, where the Lady Vols went undefeated with seven shutouts in this past season.
They totaled a record 633:53 shutout minutes to start the season, contributing to the program’s best-ever record of 20-3.
For the last match, Tennessee takes a short hour and a half trip to Johnson City to face a competitive Virginia Tech team.
Tennessee has 10 starters returning from the last season, and is excited to welcome skilled players from their No. 6-ranked recruiting class, Layla Shell and Macaira Midgley.
This past season, Tennessee was the SEC East Divisional and SEC Tournament champions, and a contender in the NCAA Round of 16. The Lady Vols are hoping to extend their 2021 season success in the new year.