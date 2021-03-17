The Tennessee soccer program has agreed on a makeup date with No. 2 ranked North Carolina following last weekend's postponement.
The two sides were originally scheduled to meet Saturday, March 13 but the match was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test among Tennessee’s tier one personnel.
The match is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m., and the match will be televised on SEC Network+.
Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday, March 21 against Cincinnati as they look to build off of their current four game win streak heading into their showdown with perennial powerhouse North Carolina the following weekend.