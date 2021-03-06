On Sunday, Tennessee will get set for battle against ACC perennial powerhouse Wake Forest in a matchup at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville. It is a night match with kickoff set for 6 pm ET with the forecast projecting a sunny day.
The Volunteers look to stay hot and build off of a trio of dominating performances to start the spring season. Their first two games yielded 7-0 and 6-0 against Appalachian State and Gardner-Webb, respectively. Tennessee faced some stiffer competition the following week against Big East champion Xavier, but were not phased, producing a 3-1 victory.
Tennessee continues to get solid play from goalkeeper and All-SEC awardee Lindsey Romig and the defense as a whole. Collectively, the effort has helped spark the offensive trio of Jaida Thomas, Mackenzie George and Abbey Burdette.
In the fall, the Volunteers averaged just 1.22 goals per game. This spring, the team has managed 16 goals in the first three games.
Thomas has been the centerpiece for the Vols offense as she has netted seven goals through the first three games of the spring season after leading the team in goals in the fall. Thomas' success would not be possible without help from George and Burdette as they have assisted two and one of Thomas’ goals, respectively.
Burdette has been a much needed spark at the top of the pitch for the Volunteers after spending her first two years as a Vol primarily as an outside defensive back for the team.
Head coach Brian Pensky moved Burdette in hopes of sparking the offense and it immediately paid off as Burdette scored a spectacular goal just minutes into the first game of the season.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons come into Knoxville with a 3-5-1 record from their fall ACC season. They have yet to take the pitch in the spring. On offense this fall, the Demon Deacons relied on a variety of goal scorers. Freshman midfielder Sophie Faircloth led the team with three goals in the fall, with two others tied with two goals behind her.