The Tennessee soccer team finished the 2020 fall season ranked No. 13 in the final United Soccer Coaches national poll of the year.
This is the second time in the last three years the Vols have ended their season ranked among the top-15 teams. In 2018, Tennessee finished the year at No. 7, following its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Quarterfinals.
This year, Tennessee played to a 4-1-1 divisional record winning their first SEC East championship since 2005. The Vols had two divisional wins against top-10 opponents, shutting out No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 9 South Carolina at home. Tennessee’s other division wins came against Missouri and at Florida.
Tennessee’s fall season came to an end last Tuesday, a 4-2 loss to the eventual SEC Tournament champions Vanderbilt.
With the postponement of the NCAA Tournament to the spring of 2021, the Vols' season will continue next semester no earlier than Feb. 3. Opponents, dates and locations for the spring will be announced at a later date.