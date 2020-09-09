The Southeastern Conference announced the schedule for the 2020 fall soccer season. The schedule consists of eight matches, one each week, against conference-only opponents.
For the first time in program history, Tennessee will open its season against a conference opponent. The Lady Vols will be on the road against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 19, with kick off scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
The Vols’ home opener will be the following weekend against Vanderbilt on Sunday, Sept. 27, with a 2 p.m. ET kickoff.
It’s a difficult schedule for the Lady Vols. Four of their opponents will be against teams selected in the 2019 NCAA Tournament; Vanderbilt, the defending SEC East champions, Texas A&M, who finished last season ranked No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches top-25 national coaches' poll, South Carolina, the reigning SEC champions and Florida, who played to a 6-3-1 record in conference last season.
Tennessee will play four road games and four home games. On the road, the Big Orange will square off against Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida. Tennessee will face Vanderbilt, Missouri, Texas A&M and South Carolina at Regal Soccer Stadium, where they featured an 8-2 record last season.
To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, game-day seating at Regal Soccer Stadium will be approximately 25 percent of the venue's full capacity (~600 fans) on a first-come, first-served basis with distanced seating arrangements. Attendance and parking are free of charge for all regular season matches at Regal Stadium.
Following the regular season, all 14 SEC teams will travel to Orange Beach, Alabama, for the 2020 SEC Soccer Championship, Nov. 13-22, with each team guaranteed to play at least two matches.
With the NCAA Division I Board of Directors' decision to move fall championships to the spring, Tennessee will return to the field to finish its season during the spring semester. Dates and opponents for the spring have not yet been set.