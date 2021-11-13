Tennessee soccer defeated Lipscomb 3-0 Friday night at Regal Soccer Stadium to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The win comes after an SEC Championship run last weekend where the Lady Vols beat Arkansas to claim the SEC Tournament Championship. The Lady Vols had a quick turnaround from the SEC Tournament to the NCAA Tournament.
“It presents a challenge of course, playing three games in six days and coming down from the high that we all felt,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “We’re a little bit emotionally exhausted, physically exhausted. There were moments tonight where I think that you could see that.”
The Lady Vols got off to a slow start, but got their first goal in the 27th minute on a laser from outside of the box from Abbey Burdette.
“Just to give us that comfort and relief going into that second half was huge,” Burdette said. “It definitely felt good to do that for my team.”
Tennessee added a goal in the 73rd minute off of a goal line cross from Taylor Huff that Cariel Ellis buried in the back of the net to make the game 2-0.
“Going into the half we needed another goal and we were pressing,” Huff said. “We were just on the edge and we needed that goal.”
Huff added a goal of her own not even a minute later to give the Lady Vols a comfortable 3-0 lead with the game winding down.
Tennessee led Lipscomb 16-11 in shots attempted and 8 of the Lady Vols’ shots were on goal.
The attendance for Friday’s game was 1,868, the second highest of the season at Regal Soccer Stadium.
“We gathered them right before they did their running to start the second half and we had them all turn around,” Pensky said. “We said ‘Look up, that’s pretty darn special. There are a lot of people here that came to support you tonight. Let’s give them a great freaking second half.’”
The Lady Vols game Friday night marked their first tournament appearance and win since 2018, when Tennessee advanced to the quarter finals but lost to Stanford.
With the win Friday, Tennessee set its record for most wins in program history with 19, topping the 2018 team that had 18 wins.
“It’s a big deal,” Pensky said. “We talked about it going into this game, that they have an opportunity to put their names in history. Anytime you get to do that, especially in a storied program like this, it’s a big deal. Nineteen wins against just two losses, that’s a special season.”
Tennessee’s second round opponent will be determined Saturday night. The Lady Vols will face the winner of Montana versus Washington State, which will kick off at 8 p.m. EST Saturday night.
Tennessee will play its next game Friday, Nov. 11. The exact time has not been announced.
“The SEC is behind us,” Pensky said. “We are now firmly entrenched in the NCAA tournament. We’re onto the second round, that’s a big deal. Advancing is a big deal. We’re going to get our legs back and thankfully we have a week.”