The Southeastern Conference league office announced Monday that Tennessee’s Taylor Huff has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
This is the second time Huff has received this honor, as she was also named SEC Freshman of the Week in September.
Huff is coming off an impressive week where she was responsible for a game-winning goal late in the game in Tennessee’s 1-0 win over No. 19 South Carolina on Sunday.
Huff is leading the team in goals this season with 7 so far on the year.
Huff and the rest of the No. 12 Lady Vols will look to continue their win streak on Friday at home against Mississippi State.
The Lady Vols and Bulldogs will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST.