No. 25 Tennessee continued their winning start to the 2023 season, defeating East Tennessee State 3-1 behind a two-goal night from Kameron Simmonds.
The Lady Vols (3-0-0) dominated the attacking third, creating 28 shots over the course of the game. Although Tennessee will still take away plenty of success from the win, finishing will be an area of focus ahead of the next game.
“It is tight in the box,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “There are a lot of bodies. The surface is slick, and now you are reaching and now stuff is going over the goal.”
The Lady Vols dominated early, recording nine shots in the first fifteen minutes. Tennessee did not take the lead until the 20th minute, when Simmonds got on the end of a cross from Nayeli Diaz for the first goal of the game.
The Lady Vols continued to put pressure on the Buccaneers (1-1-1), but none of Tennessee’s six shots found the back of the net.
“(ETSU) made it difficult,” Kirt said. “They did not give us a lot of space. Sometimes our service quality was not as good as it needed to be.”
ETSU found the equalizer just four minutes into the second half, as Sinoxolo Cesane fired a shot into the top corner off a rebound from a corner kick. Ally Zazzara played the second half in goal and let in the only goal of the game for her team.
Both zazzara and redshirt freshman Abby Reisz will continue to split time between the posts.
“Both (goalkeepers) are deserving of playing and there is no real decision in terms of one being better than the other,” Kirt said. “They have both been playing and will both continue to do so.”
In the 62nd minute, Kate Runyon’s cross took a deflection off an ETSU player and found its way past goalkeeper Ashton Blair, restoring Tennessee’s lead. Ten minutes later, Giselle Washington’s pass broke through the Buccaneer defensive line to find Simmonds, who beat Blair for her second goal of the evening.
It was a lead the Lady Vols would not relinquish.
Strength in the midfield made it difficult for the Buccaneers to stop Tennessee from creating the chances they did. Because of Tennessee’s chemistry in this area, the Lady Vols created 28 shots.
“Off the field has helped a lot,” Jordan Fusco said. “We have gotten to know each other really well, and that has helped the new players. In practice, we work a lot on the midfield and the front five as a whole.”
Defensively, the only goal for ETSU came off a set piece, albeit indirectly. The defensive quality of the team has been improved by the addition of Oklahoma transfer Sheridan Michel. Even in just three games, Michel has formed a strong center back pairing with Lawson Renie, who also provides a veteran presence.
“(Michel) and Lawson are a formidable group to try to get around,” Kirt said. “They have experience, and they work really well off one another.”
The Lady Vols will travel to Dallas to meet Southern Methodist on Sunday evening. Jaida Thomas is expected to come back into the lineup in her return to her hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.