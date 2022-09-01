Tennessee women’s soccer (1-2-1) bounced back from a rough start on the season to defeat Bowling Green (0-2-1) 4-0 following a second half surge. Jaida Thomas once again led the team with two goals in the shutout. Sophomore Taylor Huff also had an impressive outing with a goal and two assists.

The win marks Joe Kirt’s first as a head coach, and the Lady Vols get in the win column for the first time this season. Tennessee will now look to build off the win and prepare for contention in the SEC, where the Vols were projected to finish first.

"We took a lot from those first three games, and we just got done asking them what we could take from this game,” Kirt said. “We talked about our mentality and our approach and just our intensity, and we did a great job in the second half of picking it up.”

After last week’s loss to No. 2 Duke, Kirt mentioned that he has yet to see the team have a complete game from beginning to end. Despite a slow start on the scoring end, the Vols did just that.

“They did a great job,” Kirt said. “There are always moments, and we continue to give teams fewer opportunities during those moments.”

The two teams began the contest in a slugfest with neither team taking the edge early. The Lady Vols began to dominate the possession game and went into attack mode with 10 shots in the first half.

Despite the volume, the shots were not reaching the back of the net in the first half for the Lady Vols. The half ended at an even 0-0 despite Bowling Green taking just one shot.

To begin the second half, it was much of the same. Tennessee had opportunities but simply missed the mark.

That was until Huff opened the floodgates in the 51st minute with a goal in the lower right corner off an assist by redshirt-junior Maria Nelson.

It was all Tennessee from that point on. Just 12 minutes later, Thomas had her first goal of the day off an assist by Huff. In a blink of an eye, the two repeated, with Huff finding Thomas for a goal 20 seconds later.

Thomas entered the night tied for sixth on the all-time goals list for the Lady Vols with 27. With her two goals, she moved into a tie for third place with 29. Thomas now sits just four goals away from second place and 14 goals from leader Kylee Rossi.

“It’s fun, Tay (Huff) kind of set me up for it, so that was nice, and I just had to put it away,” Thomas said. “It’s just fun being able to do it with my team see how great we are and the opportunities they give me to finish.”

The Lady Vols then capped things off with a goal from redshirt-freshman Jenna Stayart. Stayart missed all of last season due to injury, and the goal marks her first of her collegiate career.

Tennessee will look to start a win streak as it hosts in-state foe Tennessee Tech on Sunday, where kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.