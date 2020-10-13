On Monday, Lady Vols goalkeeper Lindsey Romig was named SEC week four, Defensive Player of the Week.
This season, the Midlothian, Virginia native has racked up 20 saves in four games for the Lady Vols, in addition to a shutout that came against 10th ranked Vanderbilt. She has allowed just two goals over the team’s last three matches, helping the team go 2-1 in that stretch.
Romig earned the award for her outstanding effort Friday night against Missouri where she tied a career-high of eight saves helping secure a 2-1 victory.
The sophomore standout capped off the night with a spectacular buzzer-beating save that would have sent the game into overtime.
Romig has been exceptional for the team this year, standing in net and commanding the defense for every minute of the season so far.
The SEC academic honor roll member has started the 2020 campaign strong, as she hopes to build off an impressive freshman season where she earned SEC All-Freshman honors.
Romig and the Lady Vols will be back in action Sunday at Kentucky.