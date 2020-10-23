The Tennessee soccer team suffered their first home defeat of the season in a 3-1 loss to No. 9 Texas A&M. The Vols fell to 2-3-1 on the year, while the Aggies improved to 4-1.
The first shot of the match did not come until the 6th minute. Sophomore Alicia Donley kicked a long strike that was saved by Texas A&M goalkeeper Jordan Burbank.
The Aggies countered with two shots of their own from Taylor Ziemer and Taylor Pounds, but both were saved by sophomore goalie Linndsey Romig.
Tennessee received quite the scare in the 23rd minute. An Aggie forward collided with Romig, and she stayed on the ground for several minutes. Romig was able to get up on her own power, and it appeared she was fine as she remained in the game. Texas A&M received a yellow card on the play.
The Aggies scored in the 26th minute on a bizarre play. While dribbling the ball at the edge of the box, Romig slipped and fell to the ground. While she was down, Lauren Geczik took the loose ball and kicked it into the open net before Romig could recover.
“She had a ball at her feet, and there was space down the right flank for her to play a ball, and they tried to keep it and build out,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “I think a tough decision got her into a tough spot, and she got a little antsy.”
Geczik would add another goal before halftime. She kicked a long ball from Karlina Sample just passed the hands of Tennessee's diving goalie for their second score of the night.
Tennessee had a couple chances in the final minutes of the first half. Its closest chance was on a 20-yard shot from junior Mackenzie George that hit the top of the goal. The Vols entered halftime down 2-0.
Coming out of halftime, the Vols had a new goalie. Wearing the keeper’s black jersey with the number zero on her back, freshman midfielder Lawson Renie started the second half in goal for Tennessee. The change was a result of the collision in the 23rd minute involving Romig, who sported a sling on her left arm for the remainder of the game.
(Romig) was in a lot of pain,” Pensky said. “She struggled to be able to hold her left arm up. We don’t know more, but we know that she’s hurting.”
Renie has had a role off the bench this season as a forward and midfielder, but has never had experience as a goalie.
“Lawson's experience at goalkeeper is somewhere in the zero range," Pensky said. "She was a high school basketball player. I'm pretty sure that was her first performance in the goal.”
Less than a minute into the second half, the ball found the new keeper. Kate Colvin challenged Renie with a strike she was able to stop for her first career save.
Texas A&M eventually scored on the Vols’ new goalkeeper. In the 57th minute, Addie McCain scored the Aggies’ third goal off an assist from Taylor Ziemer.
Texas A&M dominated the rest of the second half. They led Tennessee in time of possession by a wide margin, but to Tennessee’s credit, the team kept fighting. Senior Erin Gilroy scored her second goal of the season in the 81st minute off a deflection from George’s initial shot.
"(Tara Katz) did a great job of stepping in front of the players to find (Mackenzie George), and then Kenz just does what Kenz does—beating their backline," Gilroy said. "I saw she was taking a shot, and we had been practicing a lot on following up on our chances. I was lucky that Kenz took a great shot and that the goalie spilled it. I was just right there to tap it in."
The 3-1 score would stick in the end, and Tennessee suffered its first home loss of the season, despite a late effort from the Big Orange.
“I’m still really proud of our grittiness and our toughness and fighting till the end,” Pensky said.
Tennessee’s next match is Friday, Oct. 30 against Florida. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET in Gainesville and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.