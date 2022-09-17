Lindsey Romig’s career-high nine saves propelled Tennessee women’s soccer (5-2-1, 1-0 SEC) to an opening SEC game victory beating the University of Florida (2-6-0, 0-1 SEC) 2-1 in Gainesville on Friday night.
Romig’s heroic saves accompanied by goals from seniors Mackenzie George and Claudia Dipasupil allowed the Lady Vols to get their SEC title defense off to the best possible start.
George got off the mark earlier when she finished off a lovely movement that began with redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas out-muscling her defender and squaring the ball to George; who then bended the ball past the outstretched hand of the goalkeeper to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead inside 19 minutes.
The Gators nearly equalized 90 seconds later through midfielder Delaney Tauzel when she found space outside the 18-yard box but Romig was called into action and pulled off an acrobatic save to preserve the Lady Vols' lead.
Tennessee doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when Dipasupil scored from the penalty spot after Taylor Huff was brought down inside the box. Florida keeper Alexa Goldberg got a strong hand to the ball but was not able to keep it out of the net providing Tennessee with a two-goal cushion at the break.
The Gators got one back in the 69th minute after the Lady Vols were unable to clear the ball off a corner. Oakley Rasmussen won the initial header for Florida, guiding it to the feat of forward Maddy Pirrello whose deflected effort made its way into the Tennessee net to set up a grandstand finish.
Romig’s most important save of the night came with just 10 minutes remaining when Syd Kennedy’s shot looked to be Florida’s equalizer but Romig once again came up strong to ensure the Lady Vols would leave Florida with the win.
"Great league win for our program on the road,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “Our team put in a gutsy, hard-fought performance anchored by Lindsey in the goal."
The away win is Tennessee’s fifth win in a row and their sixth consecutive win against the Gators.
The Lady Vols now return home to Rocky Top where they will face No.11 Alabama (7-1-1, 1-0 SEC) on Thursday night at Regal Soccer Stadium with kickoff at 6 p.m. ET.
