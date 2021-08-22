Tennessee soccer picked up its second win of the season Sunday at Regal Soccer Stadium over Miami (Ohio), 2-0.
“It was tough,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “Our kids put it out there Thursday night, it’s our first two game weekend, it’s obviously hot, you’re playing against a team that just sits back and keeps the game in front of them and they made it hard.”
Tennessee’s win was not just any ordinary regular season win; it was also Pensky’s 100th win with the Lady Vols.
“We’re proud and excited to be a part of that memory and that history for him,” senior defender Wrenne French said.
After the game, Pensky was unaware of the accomplishment he had just achieved. He was reasonably confused when his team dumped a cooler full of Gatorade over his head.
“He didn’t even know it was his 100th win,” junior Brooke Wilson said. “He had no idea that he got it.”
Added French: “He looked really mad when we poured the Gatorade on him.”
Once made aware of his accomplishment, Pensky was able to reflect on his career at Tennessee.
“I certainly had no idea,” Pensky said. “It feels good, 100 wins means you’re able to stick around for a little bit, and keep plugging away. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good players here, a lot of great coaches working with us. It means longevity, and I’m proud of that.”
Pensky’s 100th win came after a highly defensive, physical contest. Tennessee limited the Red Hawks to just three shots, compared the Lady Vols 17 shots. The two teams also combined for 18 total fouls for the game.
Playing a physical team like Miami gave Tennessee a chance to prepare for the kinds of teams it will see in SEC play.
“They competed hard and most importantly got out with no injuries,” Pensky said. “We need to play against physical teams. The SEC is unforgiving in the physicality category, so they brought that to us, and I thought we responded pretty well.”
Scoring for the Lady Vols today were freshman Jordan Fusco and Wilson. Both goals for Tennessee came in the first half.
“Obviously we scored two good goals,” Pensky said. “We were trying to do that more but it just wasn’t happening.”
Tennessee’s defense has seemed to be impenetrable so far this season, posting two shutouts in its first two games and limiting its opponents to 11 shots total.
“The teams defense this season is really exciting because of the depth we have, how many people who are willing to go out there and contribute and try and put it all out on the line for the team,” French said. “Not allowing shots and not allowing goals are our two main priorities. It’s our main focus every single day and every single game, die to prevent those goals and die to prevent those shots.”
Following the win today, Tennessee will hit the road for the first time on Thursday to take on Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee. Thursday’s game will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.