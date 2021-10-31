The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason awards Sunday morning and several Lady Vols as well as head coach Brian Pensky were included on the list.
Pensky was named the SEC Coach of the Year after leading Tennessee to its second SEC East title in two years and a 15-2 overall record (8-2 SEC). Pensky’s accolade was the first time a Tennessee coach had received the honor since Angela Kelly won in 2005.
Mackenzie George earned a First Team All-SEC honors in her third season at Tennessee. George led the team in assists with 8 and also picked up 5 goals.
Taylor Huff was named SEC Freshman of the Year and was given Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors. Huff scored 7 goals on the season and tallied 4 assists.
Wrenne French was given Second Team All-SEC honors in her final campaign at Tennessee. French led Tennessee’s backline that allowed just 10 goals on the season.
Jordan Fusco was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team alongside Huff. Fusco scored 3 goals and dished out 5 assists in her freshman campaign.
Claire Rain was the third Lady Vol to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Rain started 16 games for Tennessee and had a significant impact on the backline for the Lady Vols.