Tennessee soccer picked up its third win of the season Thursday night against Tennessee Tech in the first ever meeting between the teams in Cookeville, TN.
The game was delayed due to weather and pre-game warmups were limited, but that did not stop Tennessee from putting on a show.
Six different Vols scored, as Tennessee claimed a 6-0 win over Tennessee Tech. Senior Hannah Tillett, sophomore Maddie Eskin and freshman Emmy Schleifer each notched their first scores of the season.
The Lady Vols started out aggressively, taking a shot not even a minute into the match. Redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas was the first volunteer to reach the back of the net nearly 16 minutes into the game, with an assist by junior Tara Katz.
From there Tennessee got the ball rolling, finding the net again in the 28th minute, with Eskin getting an assist from Thomas. Not even four minutes later, junior Claudia Dipasupil made it 3-0 with an assist from Mackenzie George. The last goal of the first half came from Schleifer by way of freshman Jordan Fusco to put UT up 4-0.
Hannah Tillett made it 5-0 in the 75th minute with a header while Schleifer and Brooke Wilson recorded an assist. Freshman Taylor Huff scored in the 88th minute with an assist from Lindsey Brick to make it 6-0.
Tennessee put up 14 shots in the first half and 15 more in the second. The Lady Vols even had 18 shots on goal out of the 29 attempts. Despite all the shots on goal, they were unsuccessful on their 11 corner kicks.
Aside from how aggressive Tennessee was offensively, it was equally dominant on the defensive side. Tennessee Tech managed to put up five shots in total, with only one of those shots on goal.
Tennessee looks to continue its out-of-conference dominance as it hosts the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Sunday, August 29, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Regal Soccer Stadium.