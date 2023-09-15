Lady Vols soccer began its conference schedule with a 3-1 loss to Arkansas at home.
Tennessee (5-2-1, 0-1-0 SEC) only scored off a set piece, with Lawson Renie finding the end of Ally Brown’s corner kick. The Razorbacks (4-2-1, 1-0-0 SEC) were able to find the back of the net three times, with two goals coming from Bea Franklin.
Here are three takeaways from the SEC opener.
Chance creation remains strong
The Lady Vols did outshoot the Razorbacks, recording 16 shots. Tennessee forced Arkansas goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde to make saves in key moments, but she was able to get the better of the Tennessee attackers.
Even considering the scoreline, creating chances is still a strength for Tennessee and is vital to their success.
“We continue to create chances against every team we play, and if we don’t do that, we don’t give ourselves a chance,” Kirt said.
Arkansas made it difficult for the Lady Vols to get forward, maintaining possession and playing physical. Despite this, Tennessee was still able to get forward and create opportunities.
“You have to be able to hold the ball up and deal with their physicality,” Kirt said. “We did a great job of that, which allowed us to get 16 shots.”
Going forward, Tennessee will need to continue to create shots in order to be successful in SEC play.
Finishing takes a step back
Even though the Lady Vols were able to outshoot Arkansas, finishing remains an issue.
Of Tennessee’s 16 shots, only five found the target. In order to be successful in front of goal, the team needs to be more organized and cohesive.
“Our box organization in the first half wasn’t great,” Kirt said. “We had a couple good chances but didn’t have players in a spot.”
Although Jordan Fusco led the Lady Vols with five shots, only one found the target. Although she recognizes her strength in creating goal-scoring opportunities, finishing remains an opportunity for improvement.
“I want to keep focusing on that going forward, staying balanced and keeping them on target,” Fusco said.
With Jaida Thomas out for the season due to injury and Kameron Simmonds returning to the Jamaican national team, the rest of the team will need to step up in front of goal for Tennessee to be successful.
Goalkeeper rotation continues
Once again, Ally Zazzara and Abby Reisz split the 90 minutes between the posts. Zazzara allowed two goals while making four saves, while Reisz allowed a goal on the only on-target shot she faced.
The two goalkeepers faced their most talented opposition of the season, as Arkansas averaged three goals per game entering the contest. However, Kirt believes the pair rose to the occasion.
“It was the first time (Zazzara and Reisz) have been asked to make plays, and they did so,” Kirt said. “We have to be a little better organized in front of them.”
The first goal allowed by Zazzara came off of a rebound after she made an initial save. The only goal Reisz allowed came from a defensive mistake which allowed Arkansas to play a ball through.
Considering the two tough situations, both Zazzara and Reisz did well.
“They both competed well,” Kirt said. “They both dealt with pressure. I thought they were good enough tonight.”
The Lady Vols continue their SEC schedule against Florida on Thursday.
