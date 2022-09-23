The Lady Vols soccer team fell to No. 6 Alabama Thursday night 4-2, with the Tide dominating possession and creating the better chances of the two teams.
The loss ends Tennessee's four-game winning streak and is the third time the team has lost to a ranked team this season.
The Lady Vols, debuting their Summit Blue uniforms, matched Alabama’s tempo early on but the Tide continued to move the ball well and eventually broke down the Tennessee defense and piled on the goals.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ SEC home-opener.
Defense struggled to clear their lines
The defense was completely overrun last night and faced an Alabama onslaught throughout the 90 minutes and was nowhere near the quality they displayed last week against Florida.
The back five continually dropped too deep too often and allowed the Tide to hold possession in and around the box – leading to Alabama to register 13 shots on target.
The Lady Vols were once again undone from a corner. Romig, who was faultless last week against Florida, missed the initial punch and Thomas lost her attacker allowing Reyna Reyes to have a free header at the back post.
“We defended too deep,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “There’s no reason we should be dropping (that deep).”
The defense definitely struggled without graduate Hannah Zuleski, who was out with an injury, as at times the defense looked unorganized and lacked leadership.
“She’ll be okay and she’ll be ready to go (for upcoming games),” Kirt said.
Can’t get it done against ranked sides
Tennessee struggled again against a ranked opponent, failing to win any of their previous meetings this season.
With the loss last night, the Lady Vols have now lost to current No. 6 Alabama, then No. 5 Duke and No. 10 North Carolina.
The most concerning aspect of last night's game is compared to the Duke game in which the Lady Vols looked like they were going to win that game with 15 minutes left, last night the Lady Vols were completely dominated and never looked comfortable at handling Alabama’s constant pressure.
A win Thursday night could have propelled Tennessee into the top-25, but now it faces an uphill climb in the rankings with three losses already on the year.
The team will have to start winning these bigger games to make any sort of movement.
The Tide is on the roll
Even though it was a poor performance by the Lady Vols, the Tide are continually improving and are now unbeaten in their last nine and are on a five-game winning streak.
Alabama has knocked off then No. 6 BYU, No. 5 South Carolina and now the reigning champs of the SEC and are now eyeing a top in the top-five, if not the top-three.
With No. 4 Rutgers and No. 2 Virginia suffering defeats also on Thursday, the Tide definitely have a case to be amongst the top.
“That's the SEC champs and the SEC preseason No. 1 (team) that we just beat,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said. “Our players are playing with an incredible amount of confidence right now, and it's fun to be a part of."
One thing that is becoming clear just two games into SEC competition is Alabama is currently the team to beat in the South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.