The Lady Vols took home a 3-1 victory over ETSU on Thursday night. A strong offensive showing from the Lady Vols with a standout performance from forward Kameron Simmonds against a tough and organized ETSU defense allowed Tennessee to come out on top.
The win marks their second home win this season at Regal Stadium.
Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s game.
Shots Galore
While the Lady Vols walked away with the win, finishing may be an area for improvement as the team had 27 shot attempts against a formidable ETSU defense. ETSU was able to contain the Lady Vol offense for most of the game along with an impressive performance from keeper Ashton Blair who stopped nearly half of Tennessee’s shots on goal. Star midfielder Jordan Fusco and Simmonds had a few things to say about it.
“I think just placing them instead of just trying to shoot on goal is a big deal,” Fusco said.
“We work on it in practice, but the quality definitely needs to be better," Simmonds said. "I do think the hardest point is creating the opportunities, but now we have to shift it into another gear and bring some quality to finish the goals off.”
The continued tale of multiple keepers
For the third game in a row, head coach Joe Kirt decided to use multiple goalkeepers.
“They both have been really good," Kirt said. "Both deserving of playing. No real decision in terms of one being better than the other. They both have been playing and will both continue to do so."
Tonight marked the first start for redshirt freshman Abigail Reisz. She had a slight goalkeeping error in the first half as a missed catch almost saw ETSU put one in the net. Despite the error, Reisz managed to produce one save during the first half against a Bucs side that was struggling to get anything going on the offensive end.
The second half saw the ETSU team switch to a more aggressive attack than they did in the first 45 minutes. Sophomore keeper Ally Zazzara took over for the Lady Vols between the sticks, where she unfortunately conceded ETSU’s first and only goal, but she ended the night with one save against a Buccaneer side that was desperately trying to come out as the victor for the night.
Simmonds' excellent run of form continues
Sophomore Simmonds made a noticeable impact once again on the field and on the scoresheet as she netted 2 goals in the 19th and 71st minute with assists coming from Nayeli Diaz and Giselle Washington. Kirt had some encouraging words to say about the star forward who represented Jamaica at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
“Playing with that side (Jamaica) and the physical part of the game and understanding how to make those demands," Kirt said. "She has been great. That certain composure, delivering and not forcing, making decisions to not elect to go 1 vs 3, but to bring others into the game and look for opportunities later. So, it’s a combination of her physical maturity, but also her maturity as a player and her decision making.”
The brace brings the forward’s goal tally to 4 for the season, making her the team’s current leading scorer.
The Lady Vols head on the road for their next game as they face SMU on Aug. 27 hoping to extend their win streak to four straight.
