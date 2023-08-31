After two goals within a minute saw Indiana take a 2-0 lead into halftime, Lady Vols soccer fought back, with Kameron Simmonds and Jaida Thomas scoring to force a 2-2 draw.
Tennessee (3-1-1) will have a week to recover before their next game against Radford after the comeback against the Hoosiers (3-0-2).
Here are three takeaways from the game.
Thomas returns to Regal
In her first home game of the 2023 season after starting the season injured, Thomas made an immediate impact, scoring in the 78th minute to level the contest. After receiving a pass from Ally Brown, Thomas only took one touch to score the goal.
As a team, the Lady Vols knew they would be able to come back.
“We knew that we were dominating the whole game,” Thomas said. “We knew we could come back, and we had belief in each other.”
Thomas played her first game of the year against Southern Methodist but did not score. Her goal tonight marks her first contribution of the season.
“It’s nice to have Jaida back and get the equalizer,” Kirt said.
The presence of Thomas in attacking play will prove crucial to Tennessee’s success offensively this season.
Dominance for 89 minutes
Indiana’s two goals came within one minute of play. Other than that short passage of play, the Lady Vols were strong on both ends of the pitch.
Aside from the two goals, Indiana only shot the ball four times and were unable to create high-danger chances. Ultimately, the run of play led to the two second half goals.
“They have a lot of belief in themselves and each other, and they were dominant for 89 minutes tonight,” Kirt said. “Unfortunately it wasn’t 90 and that’s pretty frustrating.”
Tennessee has led the shot total in each of its four games this season, proving its quality in both attack and defense. As the quality of opposition rises in SEC play, the Lady Vols will have to continue to be strong on both sides of the ball.
Plenty of chances but not enough finishing
The Lady Vols created 28 shots in the game but only found the back of the net twice. Only six of the 28 shots were on target.
Finishing has been a problem for Tennessee all season, and those issues continued tonight.
“We have to be a little better in the boxes,” Kirt said. “We’re creating enough chances. Now we have to take them.”
The two bright spots for the Lady Vols came from good finishes. The first was from Simmonds, who scored at a tough angle. Her performances earlier in the season sparked confidence in Kirt.
“She buried a couple in warm ups and did the same in the game,” Kirt said. “She stepped up in the moment and put the ball away.”
The second goal came from a one-touch finish from Thomas, who proved a year ago that she can put shots away.
If the finishing can be improved, the amount of chances will prove to be more important for the Lady Vols. Tennessee has been aggressive in attacking opponents and will continue to do so.
“If back lines want to cheat, we’re going to take that opportunity and get in behind,” Thomas said.
