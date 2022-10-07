No.19 Tennessee beat the Missouri Tigers 2-0 at Regal Soccer Stadium to record its third consecutive win as the team continues to build ahead of the SEC tournament later this month.
The win is the Lady Vols first in front of the Tennessee faithful this SEC season after losing their home opener to No.4 Alabama.
It was a solid defensive performance from Mizzou as they held the Lady Vols out for the majority of the game. Though the high-power Tennessee attack found a way through to take all 3 points.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols victory Thursday night.
Amongst the wins and amongst the rankings
The Lady Vols returned to the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings midweek after a big away win against then No. 13 Ole Miss. The win was the side's first against a ranked opponent and shot them up to No.19 in the rankings.
After successful trips to Kentucky and Ole Miss, the Lady Vols now find themselves on a three-game winning streak and remain undefeated away from home throughout SEC play this season.
The Lady Vols have been gaining momentum after their rough start to the season, though last month's defeat to Alabama ended their four-game winning streak and put question marks against the team's ability to deliver in the big SEC games.
“We probably didn’t set up our team's structure against Alabama the right way,” said associate head coach Jonathan Morgan. “There are a lot of quality players (on this team) and we are just going to allow them to be in the right spots and play. Against Alabama, we might have overthought it and since then we have kind of backed off.”
With only five games remaining before the Lady Vols begin their SEC tournament title defense, Joe Kirt’s side can build a good run of form beginning with their next match against Georgia in Athens on Sunday.
Driving midfield duo
Attacking midfield duo Jordan Fusco and Taylor Huff have been key to Tennessee’s success so far this season with the pair not being afraid to pick up the ball deep and run at the teams' defenses.
Huff got on the score sheet Thursday night guiding home a header into the bottom right corner from the edge of the 6-yard box. The goal capped off a good week for Huff who was a part of the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week.
The two Ohio native sophomores have scored four goals each this season and have significantly contributed to making the Tennessee attack one of the best in the SEC.
"It’s a huge part of our game, battling day in and day out,” Huff said. “We’ve been working on us driving out of the midfield because it happens so much and playing it up to the forwards.”
Fusco's ability to score high-class goals from range and Huff's strong driving pace to link up play between the Lady Vols defence and attack is a strong aspect of this Tennessee team. It is something that the side will look to especially moving forward into the crucial parts of this season
Danger down the wings
The Lady Vols have been deadly down the wings in recent games with four of their last seven goals being worked down the sidelines.
With Tennessee setting up with a back five, it allows the fullbacks Claudia Dipasupil and Maria Nelson to get forward and add an extra element to the Lady Vols attack.
The left foot of Dipasupil has delivered some dangerous balls in recent games, assisting goals in the last three consecutive with the latest finding the head of Huff. Dipasupil worked her way into the starting 11 after Graduate Hannah Zaluski picked up an injury in Tennessee’s away win in Flordia.
Mackenzie George also worked in off the right-hand side to assist Jaida Thomas’ goal against Mizzou to cap off the 2-0 victory. George who was trying to kill the game by keeping the ball in the corner managed to muscle her way into the 18-yard box and get a shot off. The shot received a helpful touch by Thomas which knocked it passed Missouri's goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach.
The Lady Vols now must turn its attention to Georgia and the remainder of the SEC schedule. Aimming to climb the rankings in order to set themselves up in the best possible position for the SEC tournament.
