Tennessee soccer defeated Radford 3-1 in stylish fashion after an early Radford goal shocked the home support.
Impressive performances from the entire Lady Vols’ (4-1-1) roster ensured victory over the Highlanders (3-3-1) in what was the penultimate game before SEC play begins.
Here are three key takeaways from Thursday night’s game.
Six for Simmonds
A dominant performance from Kameron Simmonds was capped by a goal in the 29th minute.
The center forward showed her prowess both in front of goal. Simmonds also demonstrated her playmaking ability as she found the assist for the Lady Vols first goal, scored by Maria Nelson. Her all around performance was one of note, but something Tennessee fans and players have surely gotten used to.
“Kam is a great player anywhere on the field,” Nelson said. “Just having her up there with me, we were able to connect and she found me on that goal.”
The Jamaican national team star and World Cup participant scored her sixth goal of the season, though she was perhaps unlucky to not score more. She was also heavily involved in build up as highlighted by her assist, Simmonds was able to create chances for her teammates on a consistent basis.
The sophomore’s impressive form makes the Lady Vols a dangerous prospect up front, and the hopefully speedy return of Jaida Thomas will only make Tennessee a more potent prospect up front.
Early trouble negated by first-half double
The Highlanders put a scare into Tennessee hearts early as Alexeis Kirnos found the back of the net after 35 seconds.
The goal came after a mistake just outside the Tennessee box, allowing Kirnos to bear down on a largely uncontested goal. However, The Lady Vols remained unfazed and proceeded to dominate the proceedings.
In the 17th minute, Tennessee’s hard work was rewarded with a goal, scored by Nelson. The goal was the result of some brilliant team play. Jordan Fusco’s dizzying solo run culminated in a pass to Simmonds, who in turn found Nelson and then confidently finished.
The Lady Vols kept their foot on the gas and applied pressure until effective pressing from Simmonds led to a change of possession. As a result, Simmonds fired a thunderbolt from outside the box, and Tennessee took a comfortable 2-1 lead into the half.
The second half was more of the same. The Lady Vols were even more dominant and kept play almost entirely in the Radford half of the field. Impressive possession play and ball recovery was shown by the Tennessee midfielders throughout.
Early in the second half, the Lady Vols were able to effectively increase their advantage when they found the back of the net for the third time via a Sizzy Lawton goal.
A hectic moment in the Radford box allowed for Lawton to find her goal. A Nelson shot rocketed off the post before Simmonds' follow up was blocked. The ball then fell nicely to Penn transfer Sizzy Lawton, who finished nicely.
“At half time, she came out and she played with more confidence, a little more intention,” assistant coach Jonathan Morgan said. “But she finished off really well.”
The Lady Vols continued to dominate the rest of the game as many of the substitutes were able to find ample playing time towards the end of the game. Freshman striker Kate Runyon impressed with her strong hold up play. Her motor was constantly on display as the forward deputized with aplomb for Simmonds.
Finishing remains an issue for attack-minded Lady Vols
Tennessee was able to find a win in what was essentially dominant fashion. However, with the SEC soccer season looming overhead, the Lady Vols will need to find a way to improve their finishing.
“We have got to be more clinical in front of goal,” Morgan said. “We are struggling a little bit confidence wise.”
While the Lady Vols have certainly lacked in the finishing department, they are not running short on chance creation.
Dominating yet again, the Lady Vols outshot the Highlanders 25 to 2. This comes after a series of games where Tennessee was dominant but unable to effectively finish chances. Last time out against Indiana, the Lady Vols drew 2-2, but outshot the Hoosiers 28-6.
In the two games prior, Tennessee outshot ETSU but only managed three goals. It was respectable return, but one that doesn't necessarily reflect the quality of their chances.
The return of Thomas up front could prove to be massive. After a dominant Simmonds performance and start to the season, the two could potentially feature together up front.
“It’s always a possibility,” said Morgan. “I think we just have to figure out what gets us our best 11 players on the field, and if that requires adjusting our shape then we will do so.”
