The No. 6 Tennessee soccer team shut out No. 15 Washington State 2-0 to advance to the semifinal of the NCAA Women’s College Cup. This win — their 20th of the season — brings the Lady Vols' record against ranked opponents to 5-0 on the season.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s dominant victory against the Cougars.
Mackenzie George recorded her 10th assist of the season in the win, which leads the team.
In the 24th minute, George provided a nice touch to Jordan Fusco, who was able to slip it right past the Cougar goalkeeper. George had a would-be goal saved in the 80th minute by Washington State.
That would not be all from George this game. She had 4cshots with 3 of them on goal. This brings her season total to 50 shots with a 0.540% on goal. She is currently third on the team with 22 points.
Freshman foundation
It’s been said numerous times, but only because they have proven themselves time and time again – Tennessee’s freshmen are dangerous.
As a defender, Claire Rain is doing her part to limit the other team’s production – she has been a key component in the 13 shutouts this season.
Fusco was the first Lady Vol to score on the day. In the 23rd minute, George nicely set up Fusco with an easy, 10-yard shot past the keeper. Fusco would have just 2 shots, both on goal and as well as the one goal.
Taylor Huff, who continues to receive accolades, was the other scorer for the Lady Vols. Huff had 4 shots with 2 on goal. Her first shot nearly went in, but a defender was able to deflect it at the last second. In the 33rd minute, Huff was able to beat the keeper low, and with help from Hannah Zaluski, scored the last goal to put Tennessee up 2-0.
The impact this trio has created is unlike any other. With the only two scores coming from freshmen, their output is much needed for this Tennessee soccer team.
Defense wins games
In a season of records, the Lady Vols were able to add one more to the books. Tennessee recorded its 13th shutout of the season.
Lindsey Romig and the rest of the back five were able to hold Washington State to just 4 shots in the first half. After taking the lead midway throughout the first, the Lady Vols had to protect their lead for the rest of the game. The Cougars would respond by shooting 13 times in the second half but were unsuccessful on each.
Romig recorded her third straight shutout. In the 17th minute, she made a diving save in a one-on-one situation with Washington State’s Elyse Bennett. Romig had a couple more close saves and ended the game with 6 saves, tying her season high, to record the clean sheet.
The victory brought Tennessee's record to 20-2-0 on the season, setting a new program record for most single-season wins. Tennessee's 13th shutout of the season set a new single-season record, and extended UT's streak of holding non-conference opponents scoreless to nine games.
Up next
Tennessee will play Michigan in the round of 16 on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game can be found free on Big Ten Plus.