No. 12 ranked Tennessee picked up its fourth straight SEC win on Thursday, defeating Florida 2-0 at home. This was also the Lady Vols' fourth straight win over Florida since 2018. Tennessee is now 11-1-0 (4-1 SEC) for the season.
Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s game.
Aggressive approach leads to more opportunities
This season, Tennessee has averaged 22.5 shots per game. They have scored a total of 30 goals with a .467 shot on goal percentage (126-270). Statistically, taking more shots returns a higher chance to score. Tennessee had 25 shots with 10 of those on goal in its win over Florida.
The Vols were dominant offensively, maintaining possession for 64% of the game, outshooting the Gators 25-6, and taking 14 corner kicks while limiting UF to two.
Another thing to note is the Lady Vols’ relationship with corner kicks. Tennessee leads the nation in corner kicks with 114 (9.5 per game). While they have not been the most effective in scoring from them, this does not hinder the Vols.
Corner kicks provide more opportunities to score. Tennessee had 14 corner kicks with 9 in the first half and 4 in the second. The Lady Vols would get 7 shots from those attempts.
Tennessee also has a triple threat going for it. Claudia Dipasupil joins Taylor Huff and Jaida Thomas with 6 goals each for the season. Dipasupil found the net first for the Lady Vols after successfully scoring her second penalty kick of the season. Dipasupil and Huff had 3 shots for the night while Thomas had 4.
This was the first game of SEC play that Tennessee scored first.
Defense, defense, defense
Earlier this season, Tennessee made history by shutting out its opponents for over 633 minutes of play. Tennessee once again recorded another shutout for the season, as Florida could only get 6 shots with 3 on goal.
Florida had to find some new faces for the scoring attempts. The Lady Vols limited the Gators leading scorer Kit Loferski to no shots despite her playing most of the game. Shaye Seyffart got a season high of 4 shots but nothing to show from them.
Tennessee has held its opponents to just 6 goals this season on 104 shots (5.8% shooting). The Lady Vols have allowed 45 shots on goal. The team has a total of 38 saves. The low number of saves equates to the number of shots they have given up, not very many.
Junior goalkeeper Lindsey Romig made 3 saves to record her seventh clean sheet of the season.
Second half team
Tennessee has now outscored its opponents 22-3 after halftime. They scored 7 goals during the final 10 minutes of regulation and have two golden goals this season. Being able to score in the second half is hard, especially since teams can make adjustments and get a feel for their opponents’ style of play.
Freshman Jordan Fusco scored the second goal of the night after an assist by Thomas six and a half minutes into the second half. Tennessee had 11 shots in the second half.
Prior to this game, Tennessee had three come-from-behind wins in a row.
Up Next
The Lady Vols head to Columbia to take on the No.19 Gamecocks. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. EST Sunday, and the game will be streaming on ESPNU.