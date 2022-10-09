No. 19 Tennessee kept a clean sheet against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs on the road 2-0. Claudia Dipasupil and Jaida Thomas both logged goals in the win.
Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) have now won four straight games, three of them being on the road.
Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3 SEC) have lost or tied in its last three matchups, falling to No. 5 Alabama and tying Vanderbilt before tonight’s contest.
The game was a slow defensive slugfest all night, the two teams were scoreless heading into the final 15 minutes. Tennessee was able to control possession and put up 16 shots on the night compared to the Bulldogs’ six, but the Lady Vols were unable to convert despite having a few opportunities.
That all changed when Thomas sent a roller in the 76th minute that goalie Liz Beardsley was able to redirect. Dipasupil was able to follow and finish the play for a goal, her third of the season.
Less than a minute later, Thomas got another opportunity and wouldn’t miss this time. She took a pass in the middle from close range and found the back of the net to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.
The goal marks Thomas’ SEC-leading 12th goal of the year, and she has now scored in each of her last four games.
Tennessee went on to keep the Georgia scoreless for the remaining time. The Lady Vols have kept seven clean sheets this year and have logged three in a row against SEC competition.
After a short road trip, the Lady Vols will now travel back to Knoxville on Friday to face LSU at Regal Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.