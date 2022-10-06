Tennessee women’s soccer heads back to Regal Stadium after a two-game road trip to face Missouri.
Following a disappointing home loss to No. 4 Alabama, the Lady Vols (7-3-1) had a very successful road trip. They defeated Kentucky 4-1, and they knocked off then No. 13 Ole Miss 1-0, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season.
With the win in Oxford, Tennessee gets its statement win and its first ranked win of the season. Jaida Thomas added the lone goal while Lawson Renie anchored the defense. Both went on to earn SEC Player of the Week honors for their performance.
“Since the Alabama game we talked about our level of competitiveness,” Kirt said. “Our team has done a great job of stepping up and being a little more true to our identity and what makes us great. We talked about continuing to add on to what we’ve done in the past year, and with doing that we can’t forget where we were and what made us successful.”
The Lady Vols fell out of the rankings early in the season despite beginning the year at No. 11, but they have now jumped back in the rankings to No. 19 and look to keep climbing with a win over Mizzou.
The Tigers are fresh off a tie with then No. 21 Mississippi State as they boast a sturdy defense that has allowed just 13 goals this year.
“They’re really organized, they’re well coached, they don’t give much away and they can certainly catch you in moments with the way they defend,” Kirt said. “If we’re going to be careless with the ball, they’re going to put us in some bad spots.”
With the program, head coach Stefanie Golan is 2-3-1 against top-25 teams, and her Tigers already defeated Auburn this season, who was a top-25 team when they faced off.
The Lady Vols are 7-2-1 all-time against Mizzou and have won the last two. When the teams met last year, Tennessee pulled it off in overtime 2-1. The Lady Vols outshot the Tigers 17-6. Thomas scored an early goal in the contest while Hannah Zaluski scored the winning goal in the 104th minute.
This year, the Lady Vols boast the fifth-best scoring offense in the country with an average of 3.09 goals per game. The Tennessee attack is led by Thomas, who has 10 goals on the year, which is the most in the SEC. After scoring two goals on the road trip, she is now the sole owner of the No. 2 spot on the program’s goals list, sitting eight behind No. 1 while still having another year of eligibility left.
Given Thomas’ dominance, the offense still boasts balance with 11 different Vols making up the rest of their 34 goals; eight of them have at least two goals.
Tennessee hopes to use its high-powered attack to their advantage against Mizzou’s stout defense.
“We’ve got to make good decisions on the ball,” Kirt said. “We’ve got to be organized in our transitional moments and catch them before they get settled in their shape defensively. I think that’s going to be the key: to catch them in transition when possible.”
The Lady Vols will kick off against the Tigers at 7 p.m. EST in Regal Stadium. Streaming will be available on SEC Network+.
