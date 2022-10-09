Tennessee women's soccer gets set for its second match of the week as they get prepared to take on Georgia Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Vols are in a good run of form with the side coming into the game off a 2-0 win against Missouri and important road wins against then No.13 Ole Miss and Kentucky. Joe Kirt’s team has not yet lost away from home this SEC season after beating Florida in Gainesville in their SEC play opener.
Tennessee returned home for the first time in over two weeks when they took on the Tigers Thursday night. Taylor Huff broke the deadlock with a free header in the 57th minute before Jaida Thomas capped off the win in the 88th minute. After her attacking partner, Mackenzie George broke into the 18-yard box from the right-hand side to assist Thomas’ 11th goal of the season.
The win is the team's third in a row and topped off a good 48-hour period where the Lady Vols returned to the United Soccer Coaches rankings at No.19. The return to the rankings followed Tennessee’s big away win at then undefeated Ole Miss. Tennessee had been unranked since they dropped out after a crushing 3-2 home defeat to No.7 Duke.
Georgia gets ready to face their fourth-ranked opponent this season and hopes to cause an upset after failing to beat then No. 1 Florida State, No. 8 South Carolina and No. 5 Alabama.
The Bulldogs are coming off an away trip to Vanderbilt where they overcame an early deficit to earn a 1-1 draw. Sophomore Ellie Gilbert found the equalizer for Georgia from close range after Cate Hardin delivered a deep ball to find the run of Gilbert inside the 6-yard box.
Georgia currently sits fourth in the SEC East with four points after picking up a point against Vanderbilt and beating Florida to open up their SEC season. The Lady Vols sit alone at the top of the table with nine points beating fellow SEC east teams Florida, Kentucky and Missouri who all sit at the bottom of the table with 0 points.
These two teams met late last October with the Lady Vols defeating the Bulldogs 3-1 and ultimately handing Tennessee its second straight SEC East division championship. Cariel Ellis, George and Thomas all got on the score sheet that day and continued Tennessee’s winning streak in Knoxville against Georgia with the Bulldogs not being able to win on Rocky Top since 2008.
Though it’s a different situation when these sides meet in Athens with Georiga using their home field advantage to use. Current graduate student Abby Boyan was the difference in the last meeting in Athens with UGA winning 1-0 in October of 2020. The Vols have not won in Georiga since the 2016 season.
Sunday will be the first meeting between Tennessee’s Joe Kirt and Georiga’s Keidane Mcalpine with both head coaches currently managing their first season for each program. Kirt stepped up from the assistant coach postion when Brian Pensky left Knoxville to take over the reins at Florida State.
Meanwhile, Georgia picked up the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year in McAlpine. McAlpine, who previously coached USC, guided the Trojans to unprecedented success for eight seasons from 2014-21. McAlpine’s USC reached the NCAA tournament in all eight seasons and won the National championship in 2016.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m ET at Turner Soccer Complex and can be watched on SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.