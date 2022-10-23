No.18 Tennessee missed its opportunity to climb back to the top of the SEC East after facing a South Carolina onslaught and ultimately going down 6-1.
The Lady Vols were undefeated in their last six games and kept clean sheets their previous five going into Sunday, but the team was far from their best conceding their most goals in one game this season and setting up a thrilling final day Thursday night.
The top-25 matchup got off to a fast start with both sides getting big chances inside the opening 20 minutes. The Gamecocks had a Corinna Zullo goal disallowed for offside before Jaida Thomas missed a golden opportunity when she had a one-on-one. South Carolina goalkeeper Heather Hinz came up with a big save to deny the SEC leading goalscorer.
Claire Griffiths opened the scoring for South Carolina in the 27th minute when she lofted a wonderful shot over Lindsey Romig to find the top right corner and score the first goal on Tennessee in over seven and a half hours of play.
The floodgates proceeded to open as the Lady Vols conceded another two goals in the span of three minutes. The Tennessee defense that had been rock solid previously was extremely open Sunday with the Gamecocks enjoying a lot of room out on the wings and easily linking up between the lines.
“We weren’t good in either [boxes] today,” Tennessee head coach Joe Kirt said. “The mentality and competitive fight wasn’t good enough in either box and that was the difference in the game. [We] did a lot of good things outside of that but didn’t have enough quality in our attacking box and weren’t tough enough in our defensive box.”
The Lady Vols come out of the sheds with a renewed fight in them with Jordan Fusco and Taylor Huff getting off early chances. Though it was much of the same story when Shae O'rourke netted South Carolina’s fourth of the game after Romig was unable to hold on to the close-range shot.
Redshirt Junior Giselle Washington scored her first goal of the season when her volley got some help via a deflection off a Claudia Dipasupil corner. Though it would only go down as a consolation goal for the quietened Lady Vols attack.
“I’m always trying to help the team out in any way possible”, said Washington. “Unfortunately today it wasn't enough – but a goal’s a goal but obviously wish it was under better circumstances.”
The scoring wasn’t finished for the Gamecocks as Zullo got in on the action with a solo effort in the 80th minute, dribbling past Sydney Hennessey before blowing it past Romig who was left defenseless. The junior ended the day with a brace after scoring another in the 84th minute.
It marks a tough day for the Lady Vols who must now reset before an SEC East title-deciding game against Vanderbilt on Thursday. The loss leaves Tennessee trailing the Commodores by a single point and needing nothing less than a win to keep their third consecutive SEC East title hopes alive. The Gamecocks are suddenly brought back into the race after Sunday as they are now level on points with Tennessee and face Missouri at home on Thursday night.
Stepping away from the pitch, the Lady Vols wore pink home jerseys to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month. The team paid tribute to Tara Katz's mom who passed away earlier this year from cancer with a touching pre-game video.
Thursday night’s game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 6:30 p.m ET at Regal Soccer Stadium and can be streamed on the SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.