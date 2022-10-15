https://twitter.com/Steelersdepot/status/1580996595687993344?s=20&t=Em9c
The Lady Vols’ four game SEC win streak came to an end on Friday when they tied with the LSU Tigers 0-0.
“I mean, it's better than a loss,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “It’s against the West division teams, so we're still 4-0 in the east. That's important in terms of winning, but obviously dropping points in the overall conference race is frustrating.”
Tennessee’s last meeting with the Tigers (8-3-4, 3-2-2 SEC) in 2018 also resulted in a tie, ending at 1-1 through two overtimes.
The Lady Vols (9-3-2, 5-1-1 SEC) still hold a solid lead atop the SEC East division after No. 24 South Carolina fell to Vanderbilt. Tennessee currently has 13 division points, and the Commodores move into second with 10.
The SEC’s leading and sixth-best offense in the country in terms of goals per game (2.92) faltered in an overall sluggish game for both sides.
“I think we've done a good job of converting our chances, and tonight we didn't. Their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves— we didn't get all of those shots and she did a good job to keep the ball to the net, but you know, we’ve just got to find a way to put them away. That's what it comes down to; We created the chances and stayed the final product at the end.”
The game started off slowly, with neither team putting up a shot through the first 14 minutes of the contest. Tennessee then had a string of opportunities that it could not convert on.
At the 15-minute mark, Abby Burdette received a free kick from Claudia Dipasupil for a header that missed just right. Jaida Thomas then found the ball in the box but sent her attempt too high.
Taylor Huff then sent a screamer down the middle that LSU goalie Mollie Swift had trouble securing, but she was able to save it after it almost crossed the line.
The Vols controlled possession for most of the half, however, and did not let the Tigers get anything going. LSU failed to put up a shot during the half.
The game slowed even more in the second half, with a combined eight shots between the two teams, but none of those were close to being converted. The Tigers were able to get up some shots in the second half but to no success.
“That's a team that we've got to find a way to score a goal and put them away,” Kirt said. “But it's another shutout which is great continuing to defend well as a team and created a number of chances so we’ve got to kind of put one away and we're in a good spot”
Tennessee had possession in the final minute and tried to create a last attempt at a score, but it ultimately settled for the tie.
“They played in three different shapes which we knew they were going to do,” Kirt said. “They kind of abandoned playing and just, you know, they were pretty direct and that made it tough. At the end we just said they had to go win first and second balls. Obviously credit some good chances tonight, but in the end we didn't finish.”
The Lady Vols now set their sights on the other Tigers in the SEC West and will travel to Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.
