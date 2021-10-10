The No. 12 Tennessee soccer team defeated No. 19 South Carolina 1-0 Sunday afternoon in a top-25 matchup that decided the current leader for the SEC East. With the win, Tennessee (12-1) is in first place in SEC East with 9 points. This was also the fifth consecutive SEC win and ninth shutout of the season for the Lady Volunteers.
The first half proved to be uneventful for both teams. Around the 15th minute, junior goalkeeper Lindsey Romig picked up a foul, resulting in a penalty kick. South Carolina’s Jyllissa Harris missed the penalty kick wide left of the net. Romig ended the game with 4 saves.
Tennessee only got 4 shots in the first half with 3 of those coming from freshman Taylor Huff. The other came from fifth year Wrenne French. South Carolina also had 4 shots.
The second period was like the first in the lack of scoring. Jordan Fusco picked up her first yellow card of the season in the 59th minute. Tennessee and South Carolina would trade possession until Tennessee’s freshman phenom Taylor Huff scored with an absolute missile from outside the box in the 87th minute, assisted by redshirt-sophomore Jaida Thomas and junior Claudia Dipasupil. It would be the only goal of the game.
Tennessee finished the game with 10 shots, seven of those from Huff. That total was well under its previous average of 22.5 shots per game. The Vols would finish the game with only 3 corner kicks, despite averaging 9.42 per game and leading the nation (114).
Tennessee is outscoring opponents 24-3 after halftime and has scored eight goals during the final 10 minutes of regulation this season.
This was South Carolina’s second consecutive loss to a ranked team and its first SEC loss at home since 2018. The Gamecocks started the season 5-0, but are 4-4 since.
Tennessee’s next matchup is set for Friday, October 15 against Mississippi State at Regal Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.