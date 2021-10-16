The No. 10 Tennessee soccer team (13-1-0) got its sixth SEC win in a row against Mississippi State (3-7-3) Friday night in front of a season-high crowd of 2,379 spectators in Regal Soccer Stadium.
“We scored two decent goals. I do not think it was a characteristic performance from us (as a whole),” head coach Brian Pensky said. “Sometimes I just say this to the team, 'It's great when you score an early goal ... but then it can make you comfortable’. It can make you relaxed, and it can inspire them.”
Tennessee got off to a hot start, with freshman Claire Rain finding the net six minutes into the game after a ricochet from a UT free kick. It was Rain’s second goal of the season.
“It feels amazing to score, cause as a defender you don’t really score that much. But it just came to my foot, and I hit it one time and hoped for the best,” Rain said.
Tennessee and Mississippi State traded shots throughout the rest of the first half, but neither team found the back of the net.
Tennessee also jumped out to a quick start in the second half, as junior Claudia Dipasupil kicked an absolute rocket from outside the box to give the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead. Freshman Jordan Fusco had the assist. Dipasupil now leads the team in points (20) and is tied with freshman Taylor Huff for a team high 7 goals.
“So many people have contributed this year that, yes I played a role, but again so many people have contributed, and a lot of people off the bench,” Dipasupil said. “So I think that says a lot about our team, and just the depth we have with our players, and when the time comes if I have to step up, then I’m going to try to step up the best I could.”
Mississippi State would score in the 57th minute to shorten the lead to 2-1, but that was all it was able to do. The loss was Mississippi State’s sixth of the season by a single goal.
“This team came in here (3-6-3) and (1-4-1 in the league). They’re a lot better than that record,” Pensky said. “There’s a reason why all of their losses, except for one, have been just by one goal. They were athletic, competitive, organized and caused us all kinds of problems; so, we just feel fortunate to just get a win tonight.”
Mississippi State had a would-be goal saved in dramatic fashion by junior Tara Katz in the 88th minute. She slid to knock away the ball rolling toward the net off a 50-50 ball at the top of the 18, allowing Tennessee to close out the game and take the win.
“Tara is a great player and she really stepped up for us. I had a heart attack on the field,” Dipasupil said on Katz’s save.
“It was outstanding. Her little feet go so fast. Tara’s the best,” Rain said.
This moment was monumental in securing the win for the Lady Vols. Without it, the game would have most likely gone to overtime.
“It’s such an awkward moment. It’s one of those ‘tweener balls between a back and a goalkeeper,” Pensky said. “And Lawson (Renie) had the kid running up her backside and so you never know. Is Lawson supposed to come play that? Should Lindsay come play that? Lindsay came for it and, obviously, missed it, and then it was really hard to tell. Honestly in that maybe two second span there was one second where I thought that is a goal, and then the other second is like I think Tara might get there."
“Last weekend Tara was sick as a dog ... She lives a tough life every day, but that little girl is one tough cookie, and she won the game for us tonight.”
Despite the win, there were some things the Lady Vols know they can improve upon.
"I thought there were some things we didn’t do very well,” Pensky said. “Our balls behind, we involved the goalkeeper too much, playing ball centrally and then we’re killing off the game. We had some moments to kill off the game into the corners, and we placed balls vertically into their goalkeeper, so I think there are going to be a lot of takeaways in terms of things we can learn from this game. The benefit is 3 points ... I say it all the time, but any points in this league are really difficult to get.”
The victory marks UT's longest win streak in conference play since logging six straight in 2007. The team is now two shy of the program's best SEC streak of eight wins, set in 2004.
Tennessee had only 9 shots with 4 on goal, the lowest number of shots it has taken all season. The Lady Vols logged a team total of 4 saves.
Tennessee’s next matchup is at in-state rival Vanderbilt on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EST.