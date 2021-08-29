Tennessee soccer remained undefeated after a 4-0 win over Louisiana Sunday night.
“I thought we took a pretty good step on Thursday at Tennessee Tech in terms of trying to be a combination of keeping the ball and be dangerous and get behind them,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “We didn’t know what kind of issues Louisiana was going to try to cause, they’ve been a very possession-oriented team. We wanted to have it, and we had it.”
The Lady Vols dominated on offense and defense in Sunday’s game. Tennessee outshot the Ragin’ Cajuns 33 shots to three. Despite the performance, Pensky saw areas for the team to improve.
“I thought we could’ve done better with our chances,” Pensky said. “We probably could’ve done better in some of those moments. We gave away a couple of scary moments in the back, and that happens, that team played hard throughout.”
The Lady Vols first goal came from senior defender Wrenne French, who came from the backfield to make the play.
Tennessee’s second goal, which didn’t come until the second half, also came from a defender, this time from junior Tara Katz. Katz’s goal was her first career goal.
“I think it was important that it came off a win in the back,” Katz said. “That was really nice to see that rest defense is important and that good things can come from that. It’s definitely important for our defense to get into the offense and create opportunities.”
Freshman Taylor Huff continued her impressive season with another goal in Sunday’s contest. Huff scored in the middle of the second half off of an assist from Maddie Eskin. Junior Brooke Wilson got the Lady Vols final goal of the game in the 75th minute.
“For the second straight night we had four goals from four different people,” Pensky said. “Our last ten goals in each of the two games, we’re getting goals from different kids. It always takes a village to be great and that’s a good thing.”
With less than 15 minutes to play and the Lady Vols up 4-0, the game went into a 30-minute lightning delay. Pensky knew that his team needed to stay locked in in order to secure a win.
“We’re up 4-0, the game is in hand, I went into the locker room, and I was worried,” Pensky said. “I looked at them all and I wondered, ‘Are we checked out? Are we hoping the last 12 minutes doesn’t get played? Or are we ready to compete?’ They came out here and there were still tackles being made and still passes being connected, still chances being created.”
Tennessee will head to Tampa, Florida on Thursday for one of its toughest matchups this season against No. 15 South Florida. The Bulls have already faced tough SEC teams this season and have beaten three of them.
Thursday’s game between the Lady Vols and the Bulls will take place at 7 p.m. ET. Television coverage of the game can be found on ESPN+.