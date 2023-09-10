Tennessee soccer defeated Florida Atlantic 2-0 in a game that ended 14 minutes early due to weather.
The Lady Vols (5-1-1) win their final non-conference game before the start of SEC play on Friday. Goals from Nylyn Bartholomew and Jordan Fusco were the difference between them and the Owls (3-3-2)
The Lady Vols put pressure on early, recording four shots in the first 20 minutes. Their first goal came in the 22nd minute, as Bartholomew scored off of a rebound from a corner kick. Ally Brown was credited with an assist on the goal.
Just seven minutes later, a through ball from Kameron Simmonds found Fusco, who finished the shot past Florida Atlantic goalkeeper Blythe Braun. The Lady Vols went into halftime up two goals.
Tennessee continued to dominate play in the second half, recording three shots compared to Florida Atlantic’s one. In the 76th minute, with a lightning strike in the area, the game was delayed. The contest never resumed, and the Lady Vols earned the win.
Once again, head coach Joe Kirt made a goalkeeper substitution at halftime, as Ally Zazzara relieved Abby Reisz. Reisz did not face a shot in her 45 minutes of play, while the only shot recorded by the Owls in the second half went wide of goal.
Due to Jaida Thomas’ continued absence, Simmonds continued to play in a central attacking role for the majority of the game. When Kate Runyon and Simmonds were both playing, Simmonds moved to a wider position.
The Lady Vols finished the game with 12 shots, 10 of which were on target. Tennessee also earned seven corner kicks compared to just one for the Owls.
Tennessee begins SEC play at home on Friday with a meeting against Arkansas. The Razorbacks enter Knoxville on a two-game losing streak, but both losses came against ranked opposition.
