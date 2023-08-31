Tennessee soccer was brilliant but unlucky at times on Thursday night as they rallied to tie the game 2-2 after coming back from 2-0 down against the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Lady Vols (3-1-1) found themselves down at the half 2-0 to the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0-2), although they could consider themselves unfortunate.
Head coach of the Lady Vols Joe Kirt emphasized his frustration at the fact that one bad minute cost Tennessee the game.
“They were dominant for 89 minutes tonight, unfortunately it wasn’t 90.”
The Hoosier's two first-half goals came in quick succession as Paige Weber scored her third goal of the season in the 33rd minute, assisted by Marisa Grzesiak. Sofia Black made it two for Indiana just moments later. Both goals came largely against the run of play.
The majority of the first half was played in the Indiana half with Tennessee registering ten shots to Indiana’s four. The Lady Vols found success down the right side of the field with many of their early chances coming from the right flank. Maria Nelson consistently found space and created a few chances for others in and around the box.
Tennessee showed strong resolve to battle back and immediately put pressure on Indiana after the Hoosier’s second goal. A shot by the Lady Vols rolled just wide of the post with just three minutes left in the half.
As the ref blew the whistle to end the half, Tennessee found themselves down but with plenty to build on.
The second half was more of the same for the Lady Vols as they dictated play for much of the half. However, Tennessee’s finishing was found to be much improved after the halftime whistle.
The Lady Vols established the tone early in the second half, dictating the play. The Lady Vols eventually found their first goal through Kameron Simmonds. After working hard to earn a corner, the forward got on the end of a ball on the edge of the box and drove into the box before lashing the ball home to make it 2-1.
After a frustrating 15-20 minutes, Tennessee was eventually able to find their much-deserved equalizer. In the 78th minute, just after returning to the pitch, Jaida Thomas found the back of the net after making solid connection on a lofted cross from Ally Brown.
The Vols continued to dominate for the last 10 minutes but were unable to find the go-ahead goal. Chances from Thomas and company were agonizingly close to being a decisive moment in the match.
Impressive play from Thomas, Simmons, and Jordan Fusco was notable tonight. Fusco was able to dictate play in the midfield while Simmons and Thomas were both able to get on the scoresheet to force the draw.
“Yeah, it was just our fight,” Thomas said. “We knew that we were dominating the whole game. Just unfortunate that one minute we gave up two goals”
Kirt stuck with his decision to play goalkeeper Zazzara in the first half and Abby Reisz in the second. Kirt has made this switch every game so far this season but was not ready to name a starter for the games moving forward.
“Right now, I’m not prepared to answer that question,” Kirt said.
Although the Lady Vols were excellent throughout nearly the entire game, this game was another night of frustration for Kirt and company. The Lady Vols registered 28 shots to Indiana’s six but were unable to find the net on more than two occasions.
“We got to do a little better in the box,” Kirt said. “28 shots and nine on target, we need to be a little bit better with that.”
Tennessee has a lot of positives to build on as they face Radford next week.
