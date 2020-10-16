On Sunday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Tennessee will take on the Kentucky in a mid-season division matchup.
The team will be on the road in Lexington as they hope to build off of a strong performance last week against the Missouri Tigers that yielded a 2-1 victory.
The Lady Vols, who sit at 2-2 on the season, have been anchored by a strong experienced defense along with outstanding play by 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team goalie Lindsey Romig. The offense has turned up the heat lately as the unit was able to net multiple goals for the first time this season in their win over Missouri.
Kentucky currently sits at 0-3-1 and has gotten off to a slow start due to a grueling schedule that has included losses to Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and South Carolina. The Wildcats were able to rebound by earning a double overtime tie against Georgia in their latest matchup.
Kentucky’s record may be deceiving considering the team has been tied or leading at halftime in all four of their matchups this season. However, the team has been thoroughly outplayed in the second half this year, allowing eight of nine total goals this season in the second half. This may be from a lack of depth as Kentucky only plays about 13 players.
The Wildcats' offense also continues to struggle through the first four games. The team has only managed four goals so far this season and two of those goals came via penalty kicks.