Junior Jaida Thomas led the Lady Vols to their first ranked win of the season. Thomas scored the lone goal in the Lady Vols (7-3-1, 3-1 SEC) win over previously undefeated No. 13 Ole Miss (9-1-2, 3-1 SEC).
The matchup was a defensive battle all night as expected, but Tennessee had the upper hand in terms of shots and possession.
The Lady Vols still have work to do in terms of converting opportunities, but they were in attack mode all night with 18 shots and eight shots on goal. Meanwhile, the Rebels took just nine shots with three on goal.
To start, Tennessee had three shots in the first 15 minutes, but it could not convert on the early attack.
The Lady Vols continued their aggressive approach well into the second half, but to no avail.
After nearing the 80th minute mark locked in a 0-0 tie, it looked as if the game would end up in the books as a draw.
Thomas had other plans. She took a cross from senior Claudia Dipasupil in traffic and knocked it in with a header to the left side past the outstretched hands of Rebel goalie Ashley Orkus.
With her go ahead goal, Thomas now leads the SEC in total goals with 10 and sits at 35 career goals, just eight behind the program’s all-time leader in Kylee Rossi.
Tennessee ends its road trip 2-0 with tonight’s win and last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Kentucky. The Lady Vols will return home to Regal Soccer Stadium to face Missouri (4-5-2, 1-2-1 SEC). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.