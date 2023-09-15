Tennessee soccer fell 3-1 to Arkansas Friday night to open SEC play.
The Lady Vols (5-2-1) were riding a three-game unbeaten streak into conference action, but they were unable to keep momentum as they fell in a narrow defeat to the No. 11 Razorbacks (4-2-1).
Arkansas came into the game on the heels of back-to-back losses to North Carolina and Clemson, which happened to be two top-ten teams.
“We were pretty good overall but weren’t good enough on a few occasions,” head coach Joe Kirk said.
In what was a fiercely contested first half, the Razorbacks came out one goal to the good thanks to two clinical finishes from Bea Franklin.
Franklin grabbed her first of the evening on 12 minutes after a corner fell nicely in the box. A lofted shot found its way past Ally Zazzara, who got the nod in goal ahead of teammate Abby Reisz.
Arkansas were largely on top, but the Lady Vols had plenty of fight in them.
A goal from senior center back Lawson Renie had Tennessee level in the 28th minute following a corner from Ally Brown. Renie rose high above her defender and headed home to square the game at 1-1 for the Lady Vols.
However, Tennessee’s lead was short lived as Franklin grabbed her second goal of the game just seconds later. An Arkansas attack down the left flank resulted in a cross that found the head of Franklin for her fourth goal of the season, giving the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead entering the break.
The second half started at the same pace the first half ended at. Early shots at both ends were unable to find the back of the net as the two SEC teams were intent on scoring right from the off.
Tennessee’s Kameron Simmonds and Jordan Fusco combined well throughout the half and were unlucky not to get a goal. Tireless running and hold up play from Simmonds had the Arkansas backline chasing shadows for much of the second half. That in conjunction with Fusco’s silky playmaking and powerful running gave Tennessee serious attacking impetus down the middle of the field.
However, neither Simmonds or Fusco were able to capitalize on their hard work and Arkansas was able to put the game away when they found their third goal through Sophia Aragon. The Lady Vols were unable to clear a bouncing ball in their box and the Razorback’s Aragon was able to coolly finish past substitute goalkeeper Reiz.
Late chances from Fusco and freshman Kate Runyon gave Tennessee hope but were unable to beat Arkansas keeper Sierra Cota-Yarde. Finishing has been an issue for the Lady Vols this season, and that was no different tonight as Tennessee scored just one goal on 16 shots.
“We outshot them 16 to 10, I don’t know if any other team has had 16 shots on that group, so we are proud of our front group for holding up,” Kirt said.
The absence of star forward Jaida Thomas does little to help Tennessee’s finishing woes. Thomas missed tonight’s game and has featured in just two games all season.
The Lady Vols continue their SEC journey next Thursday as they take on the Florida Gators in Knoxville.
