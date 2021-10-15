The No. 10 Tennessee soccer team (12-1-0) hosts Mississippi State (3-6-3) on Friday, as two of the SEC’s top defenses meet.
MSU (1.00) and Tennessee (0.46) are two of four SEC teams with a goal against average of less than 1.00 this season.
The Lady Vols’ last two games were shutouts. Tennessee bested South Carolina (1-0) and Florida (2-0).
Tennessee looks to have found their footing amidst SEC play. The team is looking to make it six SEC wins in a row, Friday evening.
The Volunteers have some playmakers to watch. Claudia Dipasupil leads the team with 18 points. Taylor Huff, who has been a breakout star for UT, has earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors twice this season. The Vols also had two more freshman standouts Jordan Fusco and Claire Rain join Huff in Top Drawer Soccer’s Freshman Top-100 list.
After the South Carolina game, Tennessee is up to 36 goals and 280 shots on the season — 130 on goal — with an average of 21.5 shots per game. This is still a high number, given how competitive SEC play can be.
Tennessee has continuously been dominant on the defensive side. While they only have 42saves, the Lady Vols have limited their opponents to 113 shots across 13games, with difficulty being ramped up since the start of SEC play. Tennessee has allowed the fewest goals in the SEC (6) and has recorded the most shutouts (9) this season.
The one area Tennessee lacks is in the fouls, with 133 compared to Miss. State’s 109.
Mississippi State enters the match on the heels of a 1-0 loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs have played their opponent tightly in every nearly match this season with just one of its losses coming by 2 or more goals. MSU currently has 9 goals for the season, while allowing 12. They have 145 shots with 64 on goal. They also have 49 saves and 55 corner kicks.
One thing to watch for is if Tennessee can continue to shutout its opponents. Both Lady Vols’ previous matches were shutouts.
Tennessee previously set a record this season with over 630 minutes of shutting out its opponents.
Tennessee last tied with Miss. State back in 2019, 1-1 (2OT). The Lady Vols have not lost to the Bulldogs in Regal Stadium since 2000.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at Regal Soccer Stadium.