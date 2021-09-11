The No. 19 Tennessee soccer team looks to finish its non-conference portion of the schedule undefeated when it travels to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a matchup with the Mocs.
Tennessee sits at 6-0 on the season and hopes to add one more win to an already impressive start. The Lady Vols made program history by shutting out their opponents six times thus far for a total of 540 consecutive minutes.
“Our goal is to go 1-0 every week. As a team we set a goal to win every non-conference game, and we are so close to doing that,” redshirt junior Brooke Wilson said.
Tennessee has been truly dominant on the defensive side. While the Lady Vols have only 14 saves, a result of a tremendous back line, they have limited their opponents to just 41 shots across six games.
In addition to its defensive prowess, Tennessee has scored 22 times and had 76 shots on goal to go along with 19 assists. Wilson, who is second on the team with three goals, has been a major reason for the offensive success.
“It feels like they are handing it to me on a platter,” Wilson said. The passes have been amazing.”
Chattanooga (2-4) is looking to pull within a game of .500 and pick up its second home win of the season. Tennessee will be the second ranked SEC opponent the Mocs have faced this year, having dropped their first against Auburn 3-0.
Offensively, UTC has 49 shots on the season, 26 of them on goal. Defensively, the Mocs have allowed 78 total shots and 42 on goal. Starting goalkeeper Abbey Saddler has allowed nine goals to 34 saves, and gives Tennessee one final tune-up before SEC play begins.
“Every game matters. Conference and non-conference, it all goes into one big pot of results,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “As NCAA tournament selection approaches later on, one game has the potential to make you and one game has the potential to break you.
“Last spring, we played at Cincinnati and that loss broke us. Every game matters and I think our kids know that. They are going to take Chattanooga very seriously on Sunday.”
Prior to Sunday’s match, Tennessee had nearly a week of rest since its last match, compared to Chattanooga who played a road game Friday night. Pensky believes the rest won’t have any negative effects on his team.
“Last weekend we were the team on the road midweek, traveled back and got back on Friday and still had the juice on Sunday,” Pensky said. “We could show up there and be sluggish based on not playing a game in a week or hopefully we’ve trained our kids properly and we are not going to miss a beat come Sunday.”
Sunday's matchup will be the sixth time in program history the Lady Vols and the Mocs have met, with the last meeting coming in 2010. Kickoff on Sunday is set for 6 p.m. EST.