Tennessee soccer will begin a two-game road stint this weekend at Missouri. The game comes after the Lady Vols earned an upset win in extra time over Auburn Thursday night.
No. 17 Tennessee’s win over No. 13 Auburn came after a hard-fought battle from both teams that ended with 2 spectacular goals from the Lady Vols.
The first goal came from freshman Taylor Huff in the 85th minute. Huff’s left-footed goal from outside the box tied the game.
In the second extra time period, junior forward Brooke Wilson hit a goal off the cross from senior forward Mackenzie George just 12 seconds in, and the Lady Vols won the game 2-1.
Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsay Romig also came in clutch for the Lady Vols. Romig recorded 5 saves, including 3 spectacular saves in the second half.
The Lady Vols backline brought the intensity in the second half and allowed just one shot in the two overtime periods.
The Lady Vols are hoping to use momentum from a big win to push them forward on their two-game road trip.
“It certainly helps two days between games in terms of the energy we have,” assistant coach Joe Kirt said. “Now we have to go on the road. Good teams get three points, but great teams can get six, so we’ve got a challenge in front of us to go to Missouri which is a tough place to play.”
Missouri comes into the game after two straight losses in its first two SEC games against South Carolina and Alabama. While the Tigers sit at 4-5 on the season, they have been able to pick up some big wins over Notre Dame and Miami.
“They had a great result there with Notre Dame,” Kirt said. “They’re tough to play at home so it’s certainly a difficult challenge for us, but we’ve got some energy going into it.”
Wilson understands the challenge and the importance of these two early road tests.
“Obviously they’re super important,” Wilson said. “They’re big games. I think we’re just going to keep coming with high energy being confident in ourselves and what we have as a team and continuing to score some goals.”
The Lady Vols have several options that they can look to for scoring as they head into their contest against Missouri.
Huff has been the spark for Tennessee all season, leading the team with 6 goals. Huff’s goals for Tennessee have been exactly when the team needed them, like her game saving goal against Auburn.
The Lady Vols’ bench has also been a high point for the team, as bench players have been able to come into the game and immediately contribute.
Junior Claudia Dipasupil is Tennessee’s second leading goal scorer. She’s recorded 5 goals with all of them coming off the bench.
Wilson is just behind Dipasupil with 4 goals, despite not starting in a single game for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee and Missouri will kick off at 4 p.m. EST, and the game will be streamed on SEC Network.