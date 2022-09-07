Tennessee women’s soccer is on a two-game win streak after a bumpy start to the season. The Lady Vols look to continue their growth as they are set to face off against Kennesaw State on Thursday.
While the Lady Vols were the preseason favorites to win the SEC, they were still adjusting to a coaching change with a brutal schedule to open the season.
Most teams open the season with an easier slate to work out the kinks, but Tennessee faced current No. 2 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 16 Southern Methodist. Despite coming out with an 0-2-1 record, head coach Joe Kirt has expressed nothing but promise when it comes to his team.
“Overall, we are back to the team we were last year,” Kirt said. “Not that we weren’t that in the first three games, but we have a little bit of our swagger back and that confidence has been good. Dealing with the adversity that we dealt with through the first couple of weeks is going to make us stronger.”
The Lady Vols are coming off a dominant win over Tennessee Tech where they saw goals come from six different players in a 7-0 victory.
Sophomore Jordan Fusco headlined the group with her first goal of the season coming in just the third minute. She then had another goal to kick off the second half in the 53rd minute.
Tennessee also had some freshmen getting solid minutes as they become more comfortable in collegiate play. Freshman Macaira Midgley scored her first collegiate goal in the game.
“I think they’re all growing and competing every day in training and continue to get more and more comfortable in terms of our style both in and out of possession,” Kirt said. “That’s an ongoing process, obviously they have a veteran group ahead of them but they are all competing.”
As SEC play looms, coach Kirt is looking for consistent growth in the style that he wants to play. In the first few games, the Lady Vols struggled in the beginning of games, but they have taken a step forward in each game.
Against Bowling Green, Tennessee was attacking early with ten first half shots, but none connected. Against Tennessee Tech, however, the Lady Vols broke through those troubles with two goals in the first five minutes.
“We just need to use our tempo and urgency to move forward,” Kirt said. “It’s more about the standard that we are going to hold ourselves to than some type of script. We could script up our first 15 plays but it’s our mentality that matters.”
Kennesaw State is coming off a game against Georgia, where the Bulldogs defeated the Owls 7-0. KSU finished 9-8-2 last season and was the runner-up in the ASUN tournament. Tennessee is 4-0-2 against ASUN opponents all-time.
The Lady Vols will continue their homestand against the Owls at Regal Stadium at 6:30 p.m. EST before facing Queens University on Sunday to close non-conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.