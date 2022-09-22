Tennessee women’s soccer is set to face off against No. 6 Alabama at Regal Soccer Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.
The Lady Vols (5-2-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 2-1 win at Florida in their SEC opener. Mackenzie George and Taylor Huff rounded out the scoring for Tennessee.
“I thought we competed well. Florida did a good job on the counter and put us in some tough situations, but overall, I thought we did well,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “We kept the ball well, created some really good chances, missed a couple of opportunities to go up three-nothing which probably would have put the game away, but overall did well, and coming out of a game with a win is always a good thing.”
Senior goalie Lindsey Romig recorded a career-high nine saves as she kept the Tennessee lead safe on multiple occasions. Her performance was good enough to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
“It (Lindsay’s performance) certainly instills confidence in our team and the players in front of her,” Kirt said. “You’ve got a seasoned group that has played a lot of soccer running right through the middle of the field, and they do a great job in keeping us organized, but certainly Lindsey is the anchor at the back.”
Junior Jaida Thomas finally ended a six-game scoring streak that has lasted since the second game of the season. Thomas recently moved into a tie for second in the Lady Vols’ all-time goals list and looks to become the sole owner of that spot after Thursday’s contest.
Now, the preseason favorite to win the SEC is set for its conference home opener against the Tide (8-1-1), who is having a program-best year up-to-date.
Alabama’s No. 6 ranking is its highest in program history, and the team has taken down three ranked opponents this season, with two being ranked in the top 10.
“It goes back to us continuing to be connected and be responsible in our defending,” Kirt said. “I think from a match-up standpoint we’re pretty excited on both sides of it. It’s going to be a great game — they’re a talented team and they’ve certainly been playing well.”
The Crimson Tide have won or tied in their last seven matchups, with their only loss coming early in the season to Miami.
Last season, Alabama and Tennessee had a preseason scrimmage that ended in a 0-0 tie. The Lady Vols lead the all-time series 13-8-1.
Tennessee currently sits just outside of the top 25 after beginning the season ranked No. 11. With a win over Alabama, the Lady Vols could find themselves flying up the rankings.
A tough slate challenged Tennessee at the beginning of the season, with the Lady Vols facing three ranked opponents out of the gates. Now, they get their first test to see how far they’ve come.
“I think our team is ready and prepared for it and excited by the opportunity and the challenge,” Kirt said. “We’ve obviously grown from those games, and I think that will serve us well in this game.”
Tennessee now looks to establish itself as the top-tier SEC that they were expected to be heading into this season against Alabama.
“Every game is battle and our players understand that and know that and why they are excited,” Kirt said. “They love to compete. They love to get out there and get after it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.