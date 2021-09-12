Tennessee travelled south Sunday night for a contest against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The Lady Vols took the game 3-0.
The win tonight over Chattanooga marked the seventh win for the Lady Vols as well as the seventh shutout, Tennessee has yet to give up a goal this season.
The Lady Vols outshot the Mocs 23-6, making Sunday’s win another dominant performance for Tennessee.
Tennessee had a slow first half, with no goals scored through the first 45 minutes, but freshman forward Taylor Huff got things started early in the second half with a goal off an assist from senior forward Mackenzie George.
Huff’s goal was followed up with a goal from sophomore forward Jaida Thomas in the 60th minute. Huff assisted on Thomas’s goal.
Tennessee’s final goal came just minutes after Thomas’s goal, this time from junior forward Claudia Dipasupil off an assist from freshman defender Claire Rain.
The Lady Vols enter SEC play on Friday 7-0 and will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on Arkansas.
Arkansas currently sits at 3-2, with its losses coming from no. 6 Dule and no. 3 North Carolina. The Razorbacks also have an impressive win over no. 24 BYU.
Tennessee and Arkansas will kickoff at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.