No. 22 Tennessee Women’s soccer (0-1-2) fell to No. 5 Duke (3-0-0) 2-3 on Thursday. Redshirt junior Jaida Thomas and sophomore Taylor Huff both scored goals for the Lady Vols in the loss. The Blue Devils saw late goals out of Sophie Jones, Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader.
The Lady Vols have struggled in a loaded schedule to begin the season. New head coach Joe Kirt is still searching for his first win but shows signs of optimism about the team’s ability to compete.
"We just played a great game against the No. 5 team in the country and feel disappointed in the result, but the performance shows that we can play with the best teams in the country,” Kirt said. “There's no doubt about that."
The Lady Vols held a 2-0 lead until the 70th minute when a Duke goal ignited a stretch of three goals in just 11 minutes.
“I think we had great energy coming out, we were excited to play here at home,” fifth-year senior Abby Burdette said. “We were moving the ball well and composed in the back building out. We just had lapses and moments where they were able to capitalize.”
The game started slowly for both teams on the offensive side with no one controlling possession of the ball until the 27th minute following a Thomas goal.
Tennessee went into attack mode after that. Freshman Kameron Simmonds had a shot on goal that appeared to break the line, but no goal was called. The goal would have been Simmonds’ first, but the Duke defense was awarded with the save.
The Lady Vols had a few opportunities after, but ultimately ended the half still up 1-0.
In the 52nd minute, Huff scored a goal off an assist from sophomore Claire Rain and the tides leaned in Tennessee’s favor.
A Lady Vols’ win seemed inevitable, but in the 70th minute, the tides changed in the Blue Devil’s favor. A Jones goal made the score 1-2 and just three minutes later, they tied things up after Senior keeper Lindsey Romig was caught outside the net, resulting in a Cooper goal.
Rader then made it 3-2 to give Duke its first lead of the game that they would not let go of. Tennessee had a chance to storm right back 30 seconds later with a Thomas shot on goal, but it hit off the crossbar and time expired with the Blue Devils coming out on top.
Up next for the Lady Vols is Bowling Green as they enter the softer part of their schedule before SEC play. Kickoff is scheduled at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, August 31 at Regal Soccer Stadium.