The Tennessee soccer team (1-2) returns home for a matchup against Missouri (1-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. The Lady Vols are aiming to get back to .500 on the year and gain some ground in the SEC East standings.
Here are three things to remember heading into Friday night’s game.
Last Time Out
Last Friday in Athens, Tennessee lost a hard-fought battle 1-0 against Georgia. Ranked No. 8 in the nation, the Bulldogs were the second straight top-10 team the Lady Vols faced, following a 1-0 win against Vanderbilt.
Georgia got ahead in the first half on Abby Boyan’s goal in the 29th minute. That would be all the scoring for the night, as the rest of the match was a defensive stalemate.
“Georgia was a good team. Georgia’s a veteran team,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “They’re very athletic. Some of that athleticism and their ability to counter caused us some problems. However, we gave away a bad goal. A couple of bad decisions there in the back in our passing, and then some technical breakdowns, and we gave them a goal.”
Even with their offensive struggles, the Lady Vols had several opportunities to tie late in the match. They had three shots and two corner kicks in the final six minutes, but ultimately came up short. Tennessee’s closest chance of the night was sophomore Tara Katz's 10-yard attempt that ricocheted off the goal post in the 62nd minute.
“We got a little bit better in our attacking stuff last week, but still not clean enough, not connected enough,” Pensky said. “Still really proud of the effort. We gave ourselves a chance to at least get a draw and we just didn’t do so.”
Back on Rocky Top
The Lady Vols will play their second of four home contests this season on Friday night. The splits have been much nicer to the Big Orange at home than on the road over the last few seasons. Since 2018, the Lady Vols have played to a 19-4 record at Regal Soccer Stadium compared to a 6-5-6 record on the road or at a neutral site. The trend has continued this year, albeit through a small sample size. Tennessee won its only home match and lost both its road matches.
It is hard to point to one single reason for this trend. Pensky believes there are a multitude of factors contributing to the Lady Vols’ home record, including the players getting to sleep in their own beds and the support they get from their hometown.
“The support that our kids get from the students on campus, from the local community, obviously from their family and friends is massive,” Pensky said. “And so, it’s very comfortable, it feels like home, and our kids love our field. And they typically do very very well there.”
Scouting the Tigers
The schedule does not relent for the Lady Vols. After splitting consecutive matchups against top-10 teams Vanderbilt and Georgia, the Lady Vols will square off against a Missouri team with a lot of promise. The Tigers are coming off a historic 2-1 win against Vanderbilt, which was their first win against a top-25 team since 2015, and currently sit a half-game above Tennessee in the SEC East standings.
Mizzou’s standout performance from its last match was from senior midfielder Cassidy Nurnberger. She played a critical role for the Tigers on both sides of the ball. Nurnberger scored a goal in the 61st minute and also had a key block in the final 20 minutes to help preserve Missouri’s victory. For her efforts, Nurnberger was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, and she was named to the TopDrawer Soccer Team of the Week.
“(Missouri) just knocked off Vanderbilt,” Pensky said. “They kind of want to punch you in the face for 90 minutes. We’ve got to be prepared for that face punching and be prepared to take it when we’ve got to take it, and then punch back. That’s typical Missouri. From the two games I’ve watched them on video right now, it’s the best Missouri team I’ve seen probably in four, five or six years.”
The Tigers have never won a match in Knoxville, trailing the series 3-0 on the road.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.