On Sunday, No. 6 Tennessee’s postseason run ended in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as the three-seeded Lady Vols fell to the two-seeded Michigan Wolverines, 3-0, ending their season with a 20-3-0 overall record.
The Vols were aggressive early, getting a shot off after a corner kick less than a minute into the match.
Michigan matched Tennessee and even increased the tempo, getting off 4 shots and forcing Romig into 3 saves before the 14-minute mark.
Tennessee fell behind early, as Michigan’s Sarah Stratigakis gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute of the first half.
The Lady Vols came close to evening the score, but a swift pass from Taylor Huff to Jaida Thomas was deflected.
Michigan scored again in the 26th minute to go up 2-0, making Tennessee start to sweat as the game was on the verge of getting out of reach.
Tennessee got two more good looks from Lawson Renie and Hannah Tillett before the half, but came up empty handed as they headed into the locker room.
Michigan dominated the first 15 minutes of the second half by taking a 5-1 shot advantage over Tennessee.
Wrenne French had a decent look in the 63rd minute, but the ball sailed just over the net.
The Wolverines notched their third goal of the game three minutes later, when Sammi Woods got behind the UT back line.
The Lady Vols’ best opportunity to score was in the 77th, with Huff forcing Michigan’s goalkeeper Hillary Bell into a diving save and Thomas getting the second chance, but a defender was there to block the shot.
Tennessee got one last opportunity on a free kick in the 89th minute but couldn't connect, falling 3-0 in Ann Arbor in the first ever meeting between the two programs. Michigan will play the top-seeded Florida State in the next round of the tournament.
Offensively, Tennessee was not able to match Michigan’s output. The Lady Vols had just 12 shots in total – 6 in each half – while the Wolverines finished with 22 shots, outshooting the Lady Vols in the second half 12-6. Tennessee had four different players with 2 shots each, while Michigan’s Stratigakis had 7 of her own.
Romig finished with 6 saves, but much of that was due to Michigan’s offensive approach. Bell recorded only 4 saves, as the Lady Vols struggled to pressure Michigan’s defense.
Prior to the match, Tennessee was undefeated against ranked opponents and had the best winning percentage in the nation (.909). The Lady Vols also have not given up a goal to a non-conference foe this season.
While the team is finished for the season there are plenty of positives to take away. This season was a record-making one for the Tennessee soccer team.
The Lady Vols achieved the most shutouts in season history (13) as well as a program record 20 wins in a season. The upperclassmen stepped up in big ways, while the freshmen made some noise of their own. The Lady Vols claimed an SEC East Division Title and UT's first SEC Tournament Championship since 2008.